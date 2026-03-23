Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced scheduled power outages that will affect parts of nine counties, including Nairobi and Mombasa, on Tuesday.

Kenya Power has announced scheduled power outages that will affect parts of nine counties on Tuesday, March 24.

In a notice on Monday, March 23, the company said that most of the planned interruptions will occur between 9:00 AM and 5:00 PM, with an exception in Bomet County where the outages will end at 4:00 PM.

In Nairobi County, the outage will affect Kamumbi, including Golf Sports Ground, Karura Health Centre and adjacent customers.

Parts of the Westlands area will also be affected, including Rapta Road, Consolata Church, Lantana Road, David Osiele Road, Church Road, part of Mahiga Mahiru, St. Mary School, Ring Road Westlands, Rehema House, Oracle, Kipro Centre, Waridi School and adjacent customers.

In Bomet County, the outage will affect Kapkwen, Tarakwa and Makimeny, including Kapkwen Market, Kaproron Water Pump, Kiriba Kizito, parts of Olbutyo, Makimeny Market, Tarakwa Market, Oldabach, Chororoita Mengwet and adjacent customers.

In Homa Bay County, the interruption will affect Ogande, Wiga and Lorateng, including Rabuor Masawa, Kabunde Airstrip, Arujo, County Government Offices, Maguti, Ogande Girls, Wiga, part of Rodi, Ndiru Primary, Lorateng and adjacent customers.

File image of a Kenya Power truck

In Nyeri County, the outage will affect Mahiga, Ndunyu and Hubuini, including Gachami Market, Kagere Market, Birithia Girls, Kenyatta Mahiga Boys, Mahiga Girls, Gitugi Tea Factory, Ndunyu Market, Gathuthi Tea Factory, Hubuini Market, and Thuti Coffee Factory.

Mathakwaini, Thiriku Coffee Factory, Ihithe Secondary, Gituiga, Munyange, Njigari, Kina, Mugaa Market, Kamoko Coffee Factory, Mahiga Coffee Factory and adjacent customers will also be affected.

In Kirinyaga County, the outage will affect Mwea, Thiba and Roka, including Nice Rice, Unga Millers, Golden, Victory, Roka, Old Stage Mwea, CCS, Thiba North, Maendeleo, Kiratina, Mokou, Mbui Njeru, Merica, Mugumo, Sidian Mwea, Eastmatt, Topgrade, Boma, Murubara Primary, Tai, China Habei and adjacent customers.

In Kiambu County, the outage will affect Kirigiti, Riabai, Migaa, St. Ann’s Lioki Secondary, Kenflora, Gichocho, Ngaita, part of Ndumberi and adjacent customers.

In Mombasa County, the outage will affect Mishomoroni and Kashani, including White House, Safari Petrol Station, Junda, Junda Bedzimba, Falcon, Samaki Stage, Taifa Flats, Blue Bench, Ng’ombeni, Milango Saba, Makumba, Kadzonzo, Emmaus, Concordia, Kajiweni, Sakina Mosque, and Coast General Hospital (Vikwatani).

Other affected areas are Chembani, Mtopanga Primary, Mtopanga, Mtopanga Posta, Anwar Ali, Camp David, St. Francis Catholic, Manoni, Bakarani, Barsheba, KCB Mwandoni, Turkey Base, Sensera, Kiembeni Police, Ugatuzi, Kiembeni Blue Estate, Bombo, Elimu ya Kenya, Kashani Primary and Secondary Schools and adjacent customers.

In Kilifi County, the outage will affect Matsangoni, Mkiringi, Uyombo, Gede, Mida, Roka, Mkangagani and adjacent customers.

Parts of Kikambala will also be affected, including Baharini Primary, Kadzengo Stage, Afrique Stones, My Pasta Stage, Afriware EPZ, Revital EPZ, Tiger Packaging, Pwani Oil Treatment Plant, Mega Apparel, Komax, Safepack, JPL, Eagoil Petrol Station, Madina, Total Amkeni, Vipingo Center, Awali Estate, Palm Ridge, Shariani and adjacent customers.

In Tana River County, the outage will affect parts of Bura, including Bura Town, Bura Water Works, Fayya Technical College, Charidende Village and adjacent customers.