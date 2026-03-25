Editor's Review Security officers killed two Al-Shabaab fighters and injured several others during an ambush operation in Mandera County.

Security officers killed two Al-Shabaab fighters and injured several others during an ambush operation in Mandera County conducted during Eid celebrations.

In a statement on Tuesday, March 24, Counter Terrorism Policing said the operation was intelligence-led and targeted militants attempting to cross into Kenya.

"As Kenyans were engaged on Eid celebrations, our brave and resilient SOG officers undertook intelligence led operation against terrorists who attempted to infiltrate the Kenya border," the statement read.

CTP detailed how the officers strategically positioned themselves before launching the attack on the militants near the border area.

"SOG officers laid ambush for a group of terrorists in the outskirts of Sarira, Mandera. The officers backed by intelligence aerial assets waited for radical elements," the statement added.

Authorities also outlined the outcome of the ambush, including casualties and the militants’ retreat following the confrontation.

"SOG carried out the assault, killing 2 terrorists and critically injured 4 terrorists while the rest of Al Shabaab fighters ran away deep into Somalia under heavy firepower from our officers," the statement concluded.

File image of Al-Shabaab militia

This comes weeks after plans by the terrorist group Al-Shabaab to kill Kenyans in Nairobi were foiled by the intelligence agency.

In a statement on Wednesday, February 18, Counter Terrorism Policing said the plot had been aimed at causing mass casualties in the capital during the holy month.

The agency revealed that the operation had been the result of prolonged intelligence work and covert monitoring of suspects linked to Al-Shabaab.

"Plans by the terrorist group Al-Shabaab to kill many Kenyans in Nairobi have once again been foiled by the intelligence agency.

"Months of surveillance and covert intelligence gathering on a terror network operating within the Dadaab refugee camps led to the recovery of arms and ammunition including 600 bullets, pistols, grenades, explosives, and drugs all destined for targets in Nairobi," the statement read.

According to the agency, the suspects had timed the planned attack to coincide with Ramadhan and had also been considering additional criminal activities.

"The terrorists, who had planned to carry out the attack during the month of Ramadhan, were also exploring possibilities of kidnapping foreigners and hijacking vehicles," the statement further read.

The agency assured Kenyans that security teams remained vigilant and committed to protecting the country from extremist threats.

“Nairobi remains safe because of the brave young men and women in our security agencies who spend long hours tracking down dangerous terrorists and criminals," the statement concluded.