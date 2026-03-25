Editor's Review The third contingent of Kenyan police officers who were deployed in Haiti under the Multinational Security Support (MSS) has returned to the country.

The third contingent of Kenyan police officers who were deployed in Haiti under the Multinational Security Support (MSS) has returned to the country.

The officers landed at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on Tuesday, March 24 night aboard a Kenya Airways (KQ) plane.

File image of Kenyan police officers deployed in Haiti at JKIA.

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja and National Security Adviser Monica Juma received the officers, who were accompanied by Deputy Inspector General Eliud Lagat.

Speaking during the reception, Juma lauded the officers for their professionalism, commitment, and integrity, noting that their service had brought pride to both the National Police Service and the nation at large.

“She encouraged them to share their experiences and lessons learned in order to strengthen future operations both locally and internationally,” The National Police Service (NPS) stated.

File image of IG Douglas Kanja and Monica Juma receiving police officers at JKIA.

On his part, IG Kanja commended the officers for their valour, discipline, and dedication to duty during the mission.

“He assured them of continued welfare support, including mental health and counselling services, as part of the post-mission debrief process,” NPS added.

The 208 officers formed part of a larger contingent deployed to Haiti under the Kenya-led Multinational Security Support (MSS) Mission.

File image of police officers deployed in Haiti at JKIA.

The mission was tasked with supporting the Haitian National Police (HNP) in combating gang violence, restoring public safety, and securing critical infrastructure.

MSS played a critical role in securing vital infrastructure such as the airport, seaport, road networks, and major transport corridors, ensuring the safe movement of civilians and the delivery of humanitarian assistance.

This comes a week after the second contingent, comprising 215 Kenyan police officers, returned to the country.

File image of Kenyan officers deployed in Haiti at JKIA.

The officers landed at JKIA on Tuesday, March 17, night and were received by Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo.

The first contingent, comprising 230 police officers, returned to Kenya on Tuesday, December 9, 2026.

Kenya had deployed over 800 officers to help restore peace in the gang-ridden Caribbean nation.

However, the mandate of the Kenya-led mission ended on September 30, 2025 and was replaced by the Gang Suppression Force (GSF).

The GSF will comprise 5,550 uniformed personnel, including police officers and soldiers.