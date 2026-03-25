Editor's Review Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has dismissed President William Ruto’s claims that he extorted businesspeople during the fight against illicit alcohol.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has dismissed President William Ruto’s claims that he extorted businesspeople during the fight against illicit alcohol.

In a statement on Wednesday, March 25, Gachagua said while serving as the Deputy President, the fight against drugs and substance abuse was 70 percent won.

He accused President Ruto of using Deputy President Kithure Kindiki and Interior PS Raymond Omollo to frustrate the initiative.

“The fight against Drugs and Substance Abuse was 70% won under my stewardship. Our young men stopped taking illicit alcohol as it was not available.

“You were angry that an entire generation had been saved. You used Mr. Kindiki and Raymond Omollo to frustrate the success,” said Gachagua.

File image of President William Ruto.

The DCP party leader went on to allege that President Ruto appointed drug barons to his Cabinet, and since then, Kenya has reportedly become an international drug transit and destination.

Gachagua claimed that he pleaded with the Head of State several times over the fight against drugs and illicit alcohol.

He noted that he once publicly told President Ruto off during a church function in Nyandarua County.

“I pleaded with you several times not to sabotage my efforts and allow me to save lives and the next generation. All this fell into deaf ears.

“Fed up with your actions, I had no choice but to tell you off publicly in Nyandarua at Ndogino AIPCA Church on Sunday, July 14th, 2024,” Gachagua stated.

This comes a day after President Ruto accused his former deputy of failing in the assignments he had entrusted to him.

Speaking on Sunday, March 22, in Homa Bay County, Ruto claimed that Gachagua engaged in extortion and aligned with cartels.

“I gave him a chance to help me with coffee matters, but he joined the coffee cartels and asked farmers to pay him three shillings per kilo.

“He said he was fighting illicit alcohol, but he ended up becoming an extortionist, extorting people who run businesses,” President Ruto stated.

Ruto further dismissed Gachagua’s leadership credentials, saying he has no capacity to lead anyone in Kenya.

“I want to tell that character, you will lead nowhere, you will lead nothing and nobody,” he added.