Editor's Review Senator Lemaletian claimed she was asked to wait outside the gate while white folk were allowed into the Embassy.

Nominated Senator Hezena Lemaletian on Wednesday. March 25 claimed that she was racially profiled while seeking services at the German Embassy in Nairobi.

In a statement on Facebook, Lemaletian took issue with the Embassy after she was kept waiting for long hours outside their gate while white people were allowed into the premises.

She questions how ordinary Kenyans would be treated, given that she was a VIP and was still subjected to alleged racism.

"It is very embarrassing that I am still sitting at the gate for hours. Only your fellow white people were allowed through your gates.

"If you treat a Senator like this, I wonder how much worse it is for our Kenyan citizens. I witnessed racism first hand," Lemaletian stated.

A file image of the German Embassy in Nairobi.



The Nominated Senator claimed that the consulate had not replied to her emails seeking an update on the processing of her visa application.

Consequently, she demanded that the Embassy return her passport, stating that she was tired of the humiliation that had gone on for weeks.

"Can I get my passport back since emails are completely a waste of time? My passport is a property of the Republic of Kenya and not of Germany.

"It is indeed one country I have never wished to visit, and God forbid that I will ever visit it in this lifetime," the Senator reiterated.

Her public rant left Kenyans divided about her experience. A section of social media users questioned whether Lemaletian expected preferential treatment just because she was in an influential position.

Other Kenyans wondered what their fate would be at the Embassy as ordinary citizens looking to travel to the country.

The German Embassy in Nairobi has not replied to the allegations brought forward by the Senator.

Germany is among the destinations for the export of Kenyan human labour. The country signed a new Bilateral Labour Agreement to allow Kenyans to live and work in the European nation.

The German Embassy in Nairobi announced that it was recruiting Kenyan professionals in the fields of engineering, IT, healthcare, hospitality and specialised trades.