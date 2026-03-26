Editor's Review Ruto revealed that he was awarded the keys to Maputo, Mozambique's capital city.

President William Ruto, on Thursday, March 26, revealed that he holds Mozambican citizenship.

Speaking at the State House during a joint presser with Mozambique President Daniel Chapo, Ruto confirmed that he was awarded citizenship during a trip to the country.

He added that the Mayor of Maputo, the capital city of Mozambique, gave him the 'keys to the city'.

"I agree that the last time I was in Mozambique, I was given the keys to Maputo by the Mayor.

"He also signed for me a small certificate to be a citizen of Mozambique. I will make use of my citizenship and the key when I come back," the President disclosed.

President William Ruto with President Daniel Chapo of Mozambique at State House on March 26, 2026.



Ruto was responding to President Chapo, who extended the invitation as the two jointly addressed the media after holding talks at State House.

"We wish once again to extend our invitation to Ruto to visit Mozambique. I know two years back you were in Maputo and got the key, and you are also Mozambican. You are a citizen of Maputo," the Mozambican President reiterated

During his address, President Chapo announced that Kenyan drivers with a valid driving license would be allowed to drive in his country without any interference by the police.

He assured that he was committed to extending the positive relationships between the two countries. The two leaders signed three Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs).

The MoUs will see Kenya and Mozambique partner in: diplomatic training, research and capacity building; penitentiary and Prison services and Cooperation in Youth and sports.

Ruto intimated that the discussions also revolved around trade and economic cooperation while identifying key growth areas.

President Chapo is in Kenya for a three-day official visit. He arrived on March 25 and was Ruto's chief guest during the 4th Kenya International Investment Conference (KIICO) at the Kenyatta International Conference Centre.