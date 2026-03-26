Editor's Review "They are incorruptible; they cannot be bribed with beans and rice or handouts."

Democracy for the Citizens Party Leader Rigathi Gachagua, on Thursday, March 26, showered Kenyan youths with praise over the Tuko Kadi voter registration drive.

Speaking in Nyeri County, Gachagua stated that he was proud to be associated with the campaign and acknowledged that the youth were in the driver's seat to bring change to the country.

He endorsed the movement as he led a group of youths to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) officers in Mathira Constituency to register as voters.

The former Deputy President expressed great faith in the youth, whom he claimed were incompromisable.

"I am very happy to be associated with this movement, and I have absolute faith in our young people. I love them, I trust them, and I know that they will do this country proud.

A file image of DCP Leader Rigathi Gachagua addressing the media on March 26, 2026.



"They are incorruptible; they cannot be bribed with beans and rice or handouts. They will make the right decision, which is good for the benefit of this country," he stated.

Gachagua called on the youths to not only register as voters but also turn up in large numbers to cast their vote in the general elections.

He argued that the polls slated for August 10, 2027, will enable them to achieve what they intended to do during the anti-government protests.

"This vote will enable them to take action on what they wanted in June 2024 when we had the Gen Z protests. They wanted transparency, accountability, good governance, education, good health and a country governed by the rule of law," the DCP leader added.

The DCP presidential flagbearer estimated the youth vote at 6 million, stating that if added to the pool of votes against President William Ruto, will be enough to send him packing.

Gachagua was accompanied by his wife, Pastor Dorcas Rigathi, and their two sons to the IEBC voter registration station.

The four confirmed that they were on the voter register and verified their biometrics.

The Tuko Kadi campaign is a mass voter registration drive targeting the youth. The movement hopes to get as many young Kenyans as possible to register as voters and participate in the elections.

IEBC confirmed that it had registered 150,000 new voters even before the mass registration exercise began. The exercise is expected to officially begin on March 29, 2026.



