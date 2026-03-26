Editor's Review Vivo Energy has issued a notice to customers following fuel shortages reported at select Shell service stations across the country.

Vivo Energy Kenya has issued a notice to customers following fuel shortages reported at select Shell service stations across the country.

In a statement on Thursday, March 26, the company said it has been closely monitoring the situation after some outlets experienced temporary stock-outs due to increased consumption patterns.

"We have recently experienced increased demand for our products, which has resulted in temporary stock-outs at some service stations. Our teams are closely monitoring the situation and working continuously to replenish affected sites as quickly as possible," the statement read.

Vivo Energy reiterated its commitment to maintaining reliable service across its network, while acknowledging the inconvenience caused to customers.

"We appreciate your continued patronage and apologize for the inconveniences caused by this and remain fully committed to serving our customers reliably and ensuring that our service stations and the essential services that depend on us stay supplied," the statement concluded.

Notably, Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi on Wednesday, March 25, accused some Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) of creating a man-made fuel shortage in the country.

He claimed that some OMCs were hoarding fuel products in anticipation of a fuel price increase following the situation in the Middle East.

Wandayi maintained that the government would not increase pump prices and that the fuel would retail in the country at the prices gazetted by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) in the March 14 review.

"We note with grave concern reports of product hoarding and speculative withholding of stocks by some oil marketing companies in anticipation of price movements. That conduct is commercially opportunistic, contrary to the public interest and is in direct breach of licensing obligations.

"All licenced OMCs are strongly reminded of their legal obligation to maintain continuous supply and release products at EPRA gazetted prices," he stated.

File image of a petrol station attendant fueling a vehicle

Wandayi reiterated that the OMCs caught hoarding fuel risk serious sanctions imposed by the Ministry of Energy.

He assured Kenyans that there was no fuel shortage in the country and asked motorists not to engage in panic buying.

"I must also encourage Kenyans not to engage in panic buying. It is unnecessary because, as I have said, we have enough stock in the country; now, tomorrow and in the future," he declared.

Elsewhere, passengers flying with Skyward Airlines will soon face higher ticket prices following the introduction of a new fuel surcharge.

In a notice, the airline informed passengers that a pricing change will take effect at the start of April.

"We are writing to keep you informed of an upcoming adjustment to our fares. Effective 1st April 2026, a fuel surcharge will be applied to all Skyward Airlines ticket prices," the notice read.

Skyward Airlines pointed to global trends affecting the aviation sector, noting that fuel prices have remained elevated due to supply challenges.

The carrier explained that fuel remains one of the most significant cost components in its operations, making the surcharge unavoidable under current conditions.

"The aviation industry continues to navigate the impact of rising global fuel costs, driven by sustained supply pressures in international markets.

"As internationally imported fuel represents a substantial portion of our operating costs for each flight, these conditions have required us to take deliberate steps to ensure we can maintain a sustainable and reliable service," the notice added.

Despite the price increase, the airline reassured customers that it remains focused on fairness, while continuing to monitor market developments closely.

"We are committed to offering you competitive, transparent pricing and we will continue to monitor the situation closely. Should circumstances change, we will keep you updated accordingly," the notice concluded.