Editor's Review Atwoli claimed that those challenging his re-election were known extortionists and criminals.

Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli, on Thursday, March 26, poked holes in the credibility of three petitioners who moved to court to challenge his re-election.

In a statement released to the press, Atwoli claimed that the petitions were filed by individuals who, arguably, had no interest in the undertakings of COTU.

He stated that none of the three petitioners was a member of any trade union nor did they have the interest of Kenyan workers at heart.

Atwoli alleged that the petitioner who filed the first case at a court in Nairobi had questionable character.

"One before the Employment and Labour Relations Court in Nairobi by a known hardcore criminal," the statement read in part.

A file image of the Statement by COTU SG Francis Atwoli issued on March 26, 2026



The COTU SG claimed that the Centre for Public Policy and Research, which challenged his win at the High Court in Kerugoya, has no known history or presence.

He also sensationally claimed that a third petition filed in Nairobi was done by a person who allegedly tried to extort the trade union's leadership.

"The present petition filed in Nairobi, yet to be served to us, by an activist and extortionist well known to COTU (K) as he has tried extorting monies and favours from the leadership of COTU (K) before," Atwoli alleged.

He revealed that two of the courts ruled in favour of the newly elected officials by refusing to grant orders and against their registration.

The veteran trade unionist lashed out at the media for claiming that seven petitions had been filed to challenge his win in the COTU elections, instead of three.

He accused journalists of alleged misrepresentation, misreporting and perpetuating falsehoods based on the influence of people he claimed were busy bodies with criminal-like backgrounds

Atwoli called upon COTU Kenya members to ignore the propaganda surrounding his re-election, stating that the petitions would not stop the Union from serving their interests.

The COTU boss was elected for a sixth term in an election held on Tuesday, March 14, at the TommMboya College in Kisumu County.

Atwoli will sit in office for another five years, extending his stay in office as COTU SG to 30 years.