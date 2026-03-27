Editor's Review Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has responded to claims circulating on social media alleging that parts of Nairobi National Park are being destroyed.

Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has responded to claims circulating on social media alleging that parts of Nairobi National Park are being destroyed.

In a statement on Friday, March 27, the agency said it had taken note of claims alleging that an upland forest within the park was under threat.

KWS, however, firmly rejected the assertions, insisting that no destruction is taking place.

"KWS wishes to clarify that these claims are misleading, unfounded and inflammatory. KWS confirms that the relocation and upgrade of the Nairobi Animal Orphanage is a carefully planned, lawful, and forward-looking initiative aimed at enhancing wildlife conservation, animal welfare, conservation education, and visitor experience," the statement read.

KWS explained that the Nairobi Animal Orphanage, established in 1964, has played a critical role in rescuing and rehabilitating distressed wildlife for more than six decades.

However, the agency noted that the current facility has become outdated due to rising demand and evolving global standards.

"However, due to increasing visitor numbers, growing demand for wildlife rescue, and evolving international standards on animal welfare, the current facility within Nairobi National Park no longer meets modern requirements," the statement added.

KWS further noted that the relocation project is grounded in Kenyan law and follows all necessary environmental procedures.

"This project is anchored in the provisions of the Wildlife Conservation and Management Act, 2013, which mandates KWS to conserve and manage wildlife while upholding high standards of animal welfare.

"In full compliance with environmental law, an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) was conducted under the Environmental Management and Coordination Act (EMCA). A comprehensive project report was prepared and submitted to the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA), including stakeholder engagement through a workshop held on 2nd October 2025 and supporting surveys," the statement further read.

According to KWS, the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) reviewed and approved the project after assessing the submitted reports and stakeholder input.

The relocation, first conceptualised in 2013, is aimed at aligning the orphanage with internationally recognised animal welfare standards, including those set by the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) and the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

It also seeks to provide larger and more natural enclosures, decongest the current site, and improve safety and operational efficiency in wildlife rescue and rehabilitation.

File image of KWS officials during a past relocation process

KWS outlined that the upgraded facility will feature modern enclosures, a fully equipped veterinary unit, a wildlife hospital with surgical capacity, quarantine and nursery sections, and designated release areas to support rewilding.

Additional improvements will include better visitor amenities, sustainable waste management systems, and outdoor learning spaces for conservation education.

The project is also expected to create over 500 direct jobs for young Kenyans, alongside additional opportunities for service providers.

KWS stated that the current orphanage site will not be abandoned but instead restored to its natural state to strengthen the ecological integrity of the park.

"The new facility is designed to accommodate increasing visitor demand while improving overall experience and reducing congestion.

"The relocation also strengthens integration between wildlife conservation and Nairobis broader tourism offerings, including proximity to the Bomas International Convention Centre," the statement concluded.

This comes a month after the Kenya Forest Service (KFS) moved to clarify the status of ongoing construction works within its headquarters at Karura Forest.

In a statement on Thursday, February 26, KFS stated that the current construction involves housing facilities for National Youth Service (NYS) personnel who will collaborate with the agency in environmental restoration efforts.

The agency explained that the initiative is not limited to Karura but is part of a broader national rollout across multiple forest stations.

"Currently, there is development of barracks for National Youth Service (NYS) personnel who will be partnering with the Service to support the raising of tree seedlings.

"Setting up of barracks for NYS is happening not only in Karura forest, but in other forest stations around the country including Ngong Hills forest where the barracks are nearing completion," the statement read.

According to KFS, the collaboration with NYS is intended to increase labour capacity for seedling production in line with Kenya’s long-term environmental targets.

"The partnership between KFS and NYS is meant to provide labour and boost tree seedling production to support realization of the national strategy of growing 15 billion trees by 2032 for realization of 30 percent tree cover," the statement added.

KFS further clarified that the structures under construction are temporary in nature and located within an already designated administrative and residential zone at the headquarters.

"The barracks are being set up in collaboration with the Ministry of Housing and they consist of prefabricated metal containers and the works are confined to an existing administrative and residential service zone," the statement continued.

Responding directly to allegations of land grabbing, forest excision, or encroachment into conservation areas, KFS dismissed the claims, maintaining that no protected sections of Karura Forest have been affected.

"There has been no excision of Karura forest land, allocation to private developers or encroachment into protected indigenous forest or core conservation areas as alleged by a section of the civil society. In addition, no trees have been felled, only removal of old tree stumps," the statement further read.

KFS maintained that all activities are being carried out within the legal framework governing forest conservation in Kenya.

"The works being undertaken are in compliance with the Forest Conservation and Management Act (2016), and Article 69 of the Constitution, which mandate the Service to ensure sustainable forest management, conservation and restoration. The activities do not constitute any land-use change or forest conversion," the statement noted.