Editor's Review Kenya Railways promised fast, safe and same-day delivery services.

The Kenya Railways Corporation, on Friday, March 27, announced the launch of parcel delivery services using the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR).

In a post on its social media handles, Kenya Railways said Kenyans can now send parcels between Nairobi and Mombasa.

The Corporation added that all packages will be delivered on the same day by rail.

It promised its clients that the parcel delivery service would be fast, safe and on time.

"Coming soon, parcel delivery by rail. We’re excited to introduce the Parcel Service, offering same-day delivery between Nairobi and Mombasa, fast, safe, and right on track. Stay tuned," Kenya Railways stated.

A file image of the poster shared by Kenya Railways on March 27, 2026.



The railway company will issue further communication on the exact date when the parcel service will begin. The move is expected to increase revenue generated by the SGR.

Currently, Kenya Railways is synonymous with passenger travel between Mombasa and Nairobi, and freight transportation from the Port to Naivasha.

Kenyans sending parcels between Nairobi and Mombasa are subjected to next-day delivery, depending on the time the goods were posted.

The SGR brought a dynamic shift in the travel between Mombasa and Nairobi. The train reduced travel hours, with commuters taking under six hours to commute between the two cities.

President William Ruto launched the expansion of the SGR from Naivasha to Kisumu, then to Malaba along the Kenya-Uganda border.

Ruto stated that the expansion will offer alternative modes of transport for passengers travelling from Nairobi to Western Kenya.

The railway line will also reduce the traffic jams often experienced along the Nairobi-Nakuru-Mau Summit highway during the festive season.

The train will also ferry containers from Mombasa to Malaba. Speaking during the launch, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni announced plans to extend it from the border to Kampala.



