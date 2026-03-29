Editor's Review Allan Ademba, the individual behind the viral 'Niko Kadi' mass registration campaign, has claimed he is facing intimidation from state agencies.

Allan Ademba, the individual behind the viral 'Niko Kadi' mass registration campaign, has claimed he is facing intimidation from state agencies.

In an update on Saturday, March 28, he indicated that the situation has escalated to the point where he has had to take precautionary measures to protect himself.

Ademba explained that state systems are actively being used against him and that he has been forced to change his communication methods as a result.

"State machinery is working overtime. I had to buy a Kabambe (a basic/feature phone). If you know, you know," he claimed.

Ademba further suggested that there have been specific days marked by heightened pressure or troubling incidents but stopped short of disclosing full details.

"There are other things I could say here, but it would be bad but just know that the 19th and the 27th were bad days," he added.

File image of Allan Ademba

This comes a week after Ademba dismissed claims that the movement is backed by political sponsors or hidden financiers.

Speaking in an interview on Sunday, March 22, Ademba Allans framed the campaign’s "sponsorship" as symbolic of public frustrations and national concerns rather than financial backing.

"We are sponsored by Kenyans, we are sponsored by those who died in 2024, we are sponsored by the 1.3 trillion that was stolen the other day, we are sponsored by 43 million that was stolen from eCitizen. We are sponsored by the fact that RutoMustGo," he said.

Ademba explained that the initiative is focused on mobilizing citizens to register as voters, distancing the campaign from political influence and rejecting any form of external funding tied to politicians.

He criticized political leaders for what he described as a failure to encourage voter registration in the past, arguing that the current effort is filling that gap independently.

"To any politician out there, claiming or wanting to work with us, we have to say this: You had the longest time to mobilize Kenyans to register as voters, and you failed to do that. We are mobilizing Kenyans to register to vote; we do not want you anywhere in the picture.

"For now, don’t ruin this, don’t interrupt our process. This is not a politician-led mass voter registration; this is a citizen-led mass voter registration. We don’t have the money, but we don’t want your money," he added.

Ademba further revealed that there have been attempts by political figures to associate themselves with the campaign, including alleged offers of logistical support.

However, he warned that any attempts to infiltrate or take over the movement would be met with resistance from organizers.

"They have approached us. I have been receiving phone calls. If a lorry appears on Tuesday at our rallies in Kibra, Langatta, the 5 Embakasi constituencies, at anniversary towers, we are going to chase those lorries away. We are not going to allow politicians to hijack," he further said.