Editor's Review Several players from Women National Super League side Lowland Starlets FC were injured following a road accident along the Chepilat-Chabera Highway.

Several players from Women's National Super League side Lowland Starlets FC were injured following a road accident along the Chepilat-Chabera Highway on Sunday morning, March 29.

The team was travelling to Bunyore for a scheduled 10 a.m. league match against Bunyore Starlets when their bus overturned near Chepilat trading centre in Bomet County.

The incident left at least 13 players and members of the technical staff injured.

According to initial reports, at least ten players sustained injuries in the accident, with emergency responders rushing the victims to Kaplong Hospital for urgent medical attention.

File image of the accident

Elsewhere, President William Ruto has conveyed his condolences after 15 people died in a grisly accident along the Nyeri-Nyahururu highway.

In a statement on Saturday, March 28 evening, he expressed sympathy to the families who lost their loved ones in the accident.

Ruto also wished a quick recovery to those who were injured in the gruesome accident.

"Our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences go out to the victims of the road accident that occurred this evening near Dedan Kimathi University in Nyeri County. We pray for the swift recovery of those injured," he said.

At the same time, Ruto said the national government is working with the Nyeri County government to engage the affected families and offer assistance during the difficult period.

"The national government, in conjunction with the county government of Nyeri, is engaging with the affected families and will provide all necessary support during this difficult time," he added.

The tragic accident occurred near the Dedan Kimathi University of Technology and involved a 14-seater matatu and a truck ferrying logs.

The matatu was heading towards Mweiga from Nyeri town while the lorry was moving in the opposite direction.

Preliminary reports indicate that the driver of the lorry was trying to avoid hitting a motorcycle when the lorry collided with the matatu head-on.

Four passengers died on the spot, while 11 others were confirmed dead after being rushed to the Nyeri County Referral Hospital.

Several others who sustained injuries in the accident were admitted to various hospitals in Nyeri County.