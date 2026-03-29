Editor's Review ODM has dismissed claims that it spent Ksh100 million to transport thousands of delegates to its recent National Delegates Conference (NDC) held in Nairobi.

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has dismissed claims that it spent Ksh100 million to transport thousands of delegates to its recent National Delegates Conference (NDC) held in Nairobi on Friday, March 27.

In a statement on Sunday, March 29, ODM Director of Campaigns and Elections Junet Mohamed accused The Standard Group of publishing misleading information regarding the number of delegates and the alleged costs incurred.

"We wish to categorically state that these allegations are false, baseless, and a deliberate attempt to misinform the public and diminish the credibility of our party," he said.

Junet further challenged the figures reported, pointing to the party’s constitutional provisions and criticized the media house for what he described as irresponsible reporting.

"For the avoidance of doubt, the ODM Constitution is explicit on the composition of the National Delegates Conference. The required number of accredited delegates is 3,000; any figure above this is illegal. It therefore begs the question: where did the figure of 6,000 delegates come from?

"Such exaggerations are not only inaccurate but point to a reckless disregard for facts by a media house that is increasingly gaining a reputation for publishing propaganda," he added.

Reaffirming the party’s operational structure and funding mechanisms, Mohamed emphasized ODM’s adherence to legal and constitutional frameworks.

"ODM is a national, democratic movement with established structures across all 47 counties. Our internal processes, including delegates' conferences, are conducted within the framework of our constitution and supported through legitimate party mechanisms, including funding from our members and allocations from the Political Parties Fund as provided for by law," he continued.

Junet also condemned attempts to frame the conference in a negative light.

"The attempt to reduce a significant national political event into a narrative of regional mobilization and financial impropriety is not only irresponsible but also indicative of a broader agenda to mischaracterize ODM's identity and strength.

"Even where the Standard appears intent on holding brief for our political competitors, it must, at the very least, do so with some semblance of ethics and fidelity to the truth," he further said.

File image of Suna East MP Junet Mohamed

Turning to the outcomes of the conference, ODM urged members to focus on its resolutions.

"We urge our members and the public to remain focused on the substantive outcomes of the National Delegates Conference. The party, in a historic and unanimous decision, ratified Oburu Oginga as Party Leader following the passing of our Founding Leader, Raila Odinga," he stated.

Junet defended coalition politics as a longstanding and legitimate strategy within Kenya’s political landscape.

"Coalition building is neither new nor unusual in Kenyan politics. ODM has consistently demonstrated political maturity and pragmatism in forging alliances across the political divide in the interest of national stability and progress. From past engagements with previous administrations to evolving political configurations, our approach has always been guided by the broader objective of delivering for the people of Kenya," he noted.

Junet concluded by addressing speculation about potential political engagements, including with President William Ruto.

"In this context, any ongoing or prospective engagement with President William Ruto must be understood within the same framework of advancing national interests. However, let it be clear: ODM is an equal stakeholder in any political arrangement. We are not subordinate to any individual or formation. We bring to the table a formidable national constituency, deep institutional structures, and a clear ideological orientation grounded in social justice and economic transformation," he concluded.

Notably, during the NDC, ODM named its new leadership.

Siaya Senator Oburu Odinga was confirmed as the ODM Party Leader after the delegates voted in his favour.

The exercise was led by Junet, who asked the delegates to deliberate on names forwarded to the National Executive Council to occupy top positions.

Oburu's name was proposed for the party leadership by Mumias West MP Johnson Naicca and was seconded by AntonyTom Oluoch.

"As many of the opinion say aye! As many of the contrary opinions say nay! The ayes have it! Dr. Senator Oburu Odinga is the party leader of the Orange Democratic Movement," Junet declared.

Oburu was presented with the instruments of power: the Constitution of Kenya, the ODM party constitution, and a wooden walking stick.

The delegates also voted Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Shariff Nassir and Kisii Governor Simba Arati as Deputy Party Leaders.

Senator Geoffrey Osotsi was removed from his position as Deputy Party Leader after he lacked both a proposer and a seconder for him to retain his seat.

Gladys Wanga explained that the vacancies left would not be filled during the Special NDC as the voting was not part of the agenda for the day.