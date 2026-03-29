Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions in parts of Uasin Gishu, Nyeri, and Kiambu counties on Monday.

Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions in parts of Uasin Gishu, Nyeri, and Kiambu counties on Monday, March 30.

In a notice on Sunday, March 29, the company stated that the outages will occur between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. as part of ongoing maintenance works.

In Uasin Gishu County, the blackout will affect the Boma Inn and Top Hill areas.

Key institutions expected to be impacted include Boma Inn, Top Hill Hospital, and all adjacent customers within the vicinity.

Meanwhile, in Nyeri County, two major zones will experience outages.

In Mukangu area, the interruption will affect Mukangu Dispensary, Mukangu Primary and Secondary Schools, Mukangu Market, the local Coffee Factory, Safaricom and Airtel boosters, as well as nearby customers.

In the Kimathi University area, the outage will cover Hill Farm, Kwa Nduta, Kahawa Ridge, Muringato Forest Station, Kimathi University, Sunrise Hostels, Bomas, Kabiruini ASK Grounds, and surrounding customers.

In Kiambu County, a wide section covering Ngethu, Mataara, and Kamwangi areas will also be affected.

The outage will impact key facilities such as Ngethu Water Treatment, Gathugu, Gituamba, Mataara Factory, Gakoe, Kamunyaka, Kiriko Mission, Kanyoni, Mwimuto, Njahi, Mururia High School, Gitwe, Kagunyi, Ndakani, Kigoro, Kimandi, Gatanga Water, and surrounding areas.

File image of Kenya Power technicians

This comes weeks after two convicts who had been found guilty of vandalising Kenya Power transformers were slapped with an 11-year jail term.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, February 28, by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the agency lauded the conviction of the notorious vandals.

"Yesterday, February 23, 2026, the Butali Law Court found the two guilty of the charges, acknowledging that the case had been proven beyond a reasonable doubt, thus sentencing each to eleven (11) years imprisonment.

"The sentencing is a vital milestone in efforts to combat vandalism of critical national installations across the country," the DCI wrote.

However, the Investigative agency intimated that the convicts, Amos Swahili and Ernest Kemboi, will most likely spend more time in jail.

DCI disclosed that Sawahili and Kemboi had another case in a different court for committing the same offence.

"While spending behind bars, the two agents of darkness will battle similar charges that are currently ongoing at Iten Law Courts and Eldoret Law Courts," the statement read in part.

Elsewhere, Kenya Power announced that another individual, David Ochieng Lang'o, was also handed a 10-year prison sentence or a fine of Ksh 5 million by the same court for vandalism-related offenses.

Lang'o was arrested in July 2025 during a joint operation conducted by Kenya Power-attached police officers and personnel from Migori Police Station.

He was found in possession of 10 jerricans containing oil believed to have been sourced from vandalized transformers.

After his plea of not guilty, the court examined the evidence and deemed it sufficient to proceed with sentencing.

In delivering the judgement, the Court emphasized that the increasing cases of vandalism and power outages in Ndhiwa Sub-County have become a recurring concern for communities and businesses.

"This ruling continues to reinforce our commitment to safeguarding power infrastructure serving our people. As Kenya Power, we thank the Judiciary and the law enforcement agencies for their continued support in ensuring that justice is served in such cases," Kenya Power's Security Services Manager, Major Geoffery Kigen (Rtd) stated.

He added that the public has a crucial role in supporting the energy sector by reporting suspicious activities.

"These convictions also bring to the fore our ask to the public that they should report any suspicious activities on electricity installations to the relevant authorities for action. When vandalism occurs, it affects our livelihoods and the safety of our communities," he said.