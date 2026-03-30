Editor's Review The government has addressed a viral poster circulating on social media claiming that Kenyans can receive Ksh36,000 through the NYOTA Project after making a payment via a listed till number.

The government has dismissed as fake a viral poster circulating on social media claiming that Kenyans can receive Ksh36,000 through the NYOTA Project after making a payment via a listed till number.

In a notice on Sunday, March 29, officials warned against falling victim to the fraudulent scheme, noting that the information being shared is misleading and intended to scam unsuspecting individuals.

"This is fake and should be disregarded! The NYOTA Project does not have a till number," the notice read.

The fake viral poster instructs users to send Ksh200 to a specified till number in order to access the alleged funds.

The government further reassured the public that no payments are required to access services under the NYOTA initiative.

"All services are free and accessible through USSD code *254#," the notice added.

File image of President William Ruto interacting with NYOTA Project beneficiaries

Elsewhere, this comes months after nearly half of Kenyans who are aware of the NYOTA Fund said the programme’s eligibility criteria are unfair, while a notable minority believed the funding offered is too small to meaningfully support new businesses.

A survey by Infotrak Research showed that 46 per cent of respondents disagree with the NYOTA Fund’s eligibility requirements, which include factors such as age, education level and verification procedures.

Only 44 per cent considered the criteria fair, while the remaining respondents say they are unsure, highlighting widespread uncertainty and dissatisfaction around who qualifies for the programme.

Concerns over eligibility cut across regions and age groups, suggesting that the issue is not isolated to a specific demographic.

The findings indicate that many potential beneficiaries felt excluded despite meeting what they believe to be the programme’s core objectives of supporting unemployed youth and aspiring entrepreneurs.

At the same time, 19 per cent of respondents said the Ksh50,000 startup grant is too small to have real economic impact, arguing that the amount is insufficient to start or sustain a viable business in the current economic environment.

While a majority, 77 per cent, said the grant is adequate to begin small-scale ventures, the dissenting views point to growing pressure from rising costs of goods, rent and licensing fees.

Beyond eligibility and funding concerns, the survey painted a mixed picture of public confidence in the programme overall.

Awareness of the NYOTA Fund is relatively high, standing at 78 per cent nationally, but direct engagement remains limited.

Only 36 per cent of respondents said them or someone close to them has participated in the programme, while more than half report no involvement at all.

Transparency also emerges as a challenge; about 31 per cent of respondents rate the application and selection process as not transparent, compared to 25 per cent who describe it as very transparent.