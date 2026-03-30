Editor's Review Matatu operator Super Metro Limited has announced it will begin operating a new route to Ongata Rongai.

Matatu operator Super Metro Limited has announced it will begin operating a new route to Ongata Rongai.

The popular transport company announced the new route in a statement on its Facebook Page on Monday, March 30.

“New route alert!!!Today. Rongai, here we are!!!! Thank you for your continued support,” Super Metro announced.

However, Super Metro did not specify when operations on the Rongai route will officially begin or where the designated stage will be located.

The company currently offers transport services to over 15 routes around Nairobi and its satellite towns.

File image of Ongata Rongai.

This includes: Makongeni, Thika, Juja, Roysambu, Westlands, Kikuyu, Malaa, Kitengela, Kabiria, and Ngong.

Other routes are Juja Farm, Regen, Kinoo, Upperhill, Mfangano, Satelite, Wanyee, and Kahawa West.

On May 5, 2025, Super Metro launched a route from Kencom in the Nairobi Central Business District (CBD) to Kabiria.

The route also benefits commuters travelling through Upperhill, KNH, Ngong Road, Wanyee, and Satellite.

“Starting Monday, 5th May 2025, you will be able to find a Super Metro Sacco Matatu at Kencom CBD serving and plying the Community, Upperhill, KNH, Ngong Road, Wanyee, and Satellite to Kabiria Route from as early as 6 am," the company announced.

This comes months after the company announced the resumption of its operations across the city following the suspension of its licence.

In a statement on Thursday, April 17, the company said that it had obtained clearance to return to the road after a review.

Super Metro indicated that the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) and the Transport Licensing Appeals Board (TLAB) had put various conditions to be met before being allowed to return on the roads.

"Super Metro Limited is thrilled to announce that we have successfully met and surpassed all compliance requirements set by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) and the Transport Licensing Appeals Board (TLAB). Following a thorough review, we have been officially cleared to resume operations, effective today.

"Our team has worked tirelessly over the past three days to address all directives, ensuring that our services meet the highest standards of safety, reliability, and regulatory adherence. We are excited to once again serve the people of Kenya, providing safe and efficient transport solutions to communities across the region," the statement read.

Super Metro’s licence had been suspended by NTSA until the company fully complied with the Public Service Vehicles Regulations, 2014, and other set conditions.