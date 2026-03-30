Editor's Review The Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja, has established five new police stations across the country to enhance security and policing services.

The Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja, has established five new police stations across the country to enhance security and policing services.

In a gazette notice dated Friday, March 27, IG Kanja designated Gataka Police Station in Kajiado North, Otonglo Police Station in Kisumu West, and Mabera Police Station in Kuria West as new police stations.

The IG also designated Lagbogol Police Station in Wajir East and Thuura Police Station in Imenti East as new stations.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 40 (1) of the National Police Service Act, the Inspector-General designate the establishments particulars of which are set out in the Schedule hereto to be a Station for the purpose of this Act,” read the notice in part.

The announcement comes months after the police chief named the five new police stations and police posts.

File image of Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja and DIG Eliud Lagat.

In a notice on Friday, January 23, Kanja said the designations were made under powers granted to the Inspector-General by section 40(1) of the National Police Service Act.

The police IG also announced the establishment of Kamuguga Police Station in Kiambu County.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 40 (1) of the National Police Service Act, the Inspector-General designates various establishments particulars of which are set out in the Schedule hereto, to be Police Station or Post, for the purpose of this Act,” the notice read.

In June 2026, IG Kanja gazetted three new police stations in Nairobi and Turkana counties.

The Police IG established the Utalii Police Station in Ruaraka Sub-County, Nairobi County.

Kanja further established Oropoi Police Station and Loreng Police Post, both within Turkana West Sub-county, Turkana County.

A police station serves as the administrative and command hub for all police services. Each station is responsible for registering victims of crime and violence within its jurisdiction and establishing support mechanisms for them.

The Police stations are headed by an Officer Commanding Station (OCS) and are also equipped with holding cells, an armory, and operational vehicles.