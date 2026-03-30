Editor's Review DCI detectives have arrested a suspect linked to a stupefying and theft syndicate targeting revellers in Nairobi and its environs.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested a suspect linked to a stupefying and theft syndicate targeting unsuspecting revellers in Nairobi and its environs.

In a statement on Sunday, March 29, DCI said the suspect was nabbed following an intelligence-led operation prompted by a report lodged at Embakasi Police Station.

According to the DCI, the complainant had been socialising at a joint within the capital when he was approached and hugged by an unidentified woman shortly after a pool game.

Moments later, the victim began experiencing dizziness and opted to leave for home in her company before subsequently losing consciousness.

“Upon regaining awareness, the victim discovered that several valuables had been stolen from his house, including two laptops (HP and Lenovo), a Samsung S22 mobile phone, cash amounting to Ksh168,000, and jewellery valued at Ksh50,000,” read the statement in part.

File image of mobile phones and laptops recovered at the suspect's apartment in Ruiru.

DCI detectives launched investigations and, using forensic leads, traced the suspect, Jane Wangare Ndungu, to the Kihunguro area in Ruiru, Kiambu County.

A search in her apartment led to the recovery of suspected stolen items, including 40 assorted mobile phones, 14 laptops, and an iPad with a keyboard. Among the items were positively identified as belonging to the complainant.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the suspect is part of an organised criminal network that administers a stupefying substance commonly referred to as ‘mchele’, rendering victims incapacitated.

“The syndicate exploits this condition to steal valuables and extract sensitive financial information, further fueling the circulation of stolen electronics in the black market,” DCI stated.

The suspect is currently in custody at Embakasi Police Station as investigations intensify to dismantle the wider network.

Further, DCI urged the public to remain vigilant when in social establishments and to report any suspicious activity to the nearest police station.

“Members of the public are urged to remain vigilant in social establishments and promptly report any suspicious incidents to the nearest police station or through established reporting channels,” the investigative agency added.

This comes a week after detectives arrested two suspects and recovered 213 stolen phones in Trans Nzoia.

In a statement on Monday, March 23, DCI said the two suspects were apprehended following an intelligence-led operation.

According to the DCI, detectives from the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB), supported by officers from Matisi Police Station, raided a residence in Lessos and arrested the two suspects who have been identified as Silas Wanjala and Job Kiberenge Sikuku.

A search in the residence led to the recovery of 213 mobile phones of assorted types, a Pandora machine suspected to be used in mobile phone reprogramming, and three HP laptops.

All the recovered items were secured as exhibits pending forensic analysis.