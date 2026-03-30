Editor's Review Former Chief Justice David Maraga has called on Kenyans to support his political ambitions by contributing to his campaign.

Former Chief Justice David Maraga has called on Kenyans to support his political ambitions by contributing to his campaign.

In a public appeal on Monday, March 30, Maraga urged citizens to take an active role in shaping the country’s future by financially backing his bid.

"Fellow Kenyans, I need you to help me reset, rebuild and restore Kenya. I have chosen to run a campaign that is funded by you, ordinary Kenyans," he said.

Maraga explained that grassroots funding would ensure accountability to the public, framing the initiative as a shared effort.

"I am appealing to you to make a donation to the campaign. If my campaign is funded by donations from you, the everyday Kenyan, then it becomes our campaign. And I will be accountable to you, the everyday Kenyan," he added.

According to Maraga, interested Kenyans can make their contributions by logging onto his official campaign website or by using the provided M-Pesa Paybill number 4164137 with the account number 4164137.

File image of David Maraga

As of January, Maraga had raised Ksh7,745,788.

In a statement on Thursday, January 29, he thanked 1,834 supporters who have contributed to his campaign kitty.

Maraga noted that he received Ksh6 million from Kenyans living in the diaspora, which gave him a huge boost.

"I am deeply grateful to the 1,834 of you who have made a financial contribution to our campaign, with a total of KES 7,745,788.04 so far.

"I am particularly thankful to the Kenyans in the Diaspora who have made a significant contribution of more than 6 million shillings, which has boosted our efforts immensely," he stated.

Maraga said the funds will be used to roll out the Ukatiba Caravan, a nationwide civic education initiative aimed at increasing voter registration, particularly among young people.

"In the spirit of transparent and accountable campaign fundraising, we are embarking with these funds on the #UkatibaCaravan, a country-wide civic education campaign geared towards increasing voter registration among our young people as we aim to meet our target of #GenZ15MillionStrong," he added.

In July 2025, Maraga said he would rely on contributions from Kenyans to fund his 2027 presidential campaign, noting that he is confident that Kenyans will contribute to his campaign.

"We will require a substantial amount of money. We are going to appeal to Kenyans to contribute to our campaign, and it is going to succeed. Kenyans will themselves fund this election," he stated.