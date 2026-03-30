Editor's Review Gachagua linked Duale to the firm that owns the Ksh104 billion SHA system.

Democracy for the Citizens Party Leader Rigathi Gachagua, on Monday, March 30, clapped back at Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, who branded him an extortionist.

Speaking during the United Opposition tour in Ukambani, Gachagua responded to Duale's claims that he was trying to extort health facilities, saying SHA would collapse in six months.

The former Deputy President sensationally claimed that the Health CS had a hand in the Ksh104 billion SHA system, which he claimed was a conduit to loot public money.

"You and William Ruto brought in a system that cost Ksh104 billion, but you stole that money.

"In the consortium that was responsible for the system, a company known as Convergence Network Solutions has a 17 percent shareholding. Aden Duale owns that company," he claimed.

A file image of DCP Leader Rigathi Gachagua during a rally.



Gachagua further released a dossier targeting President Ruto. He alleged that the Head of State owned the eCitizen platform through proxies.

He claimed that the Ksh6 billion mistakenly transferred from eCitizen to a private account allegedly ended up in State House.

The DCP leader claimed that the transfer was initiated by a close ally to the President, who also owns shares at Armaco, an insurance company affiliated with Ruto

"Kasongo owns 80 per cent of ecitizen. They have stolen Ksh6 billion, which was withdrawn from Equity Bank by a man close to the President who owns minority shares in the Insurance Company.

"He works at State House, and he is the one who has withdrawn the money and used it to bribe Kenyans," Gachagua revealed.

The former DP asked Kasongo to focus on streamlining public service instead of meddling in private family matters such as his brother's succession.

Gachagua and other United Opposition Leaders are on a tour of the Ukambani region. Other leaders present include Fred Matiang'i, Kalonzo Musyoka, Eugene Wamalwa and Martha Karua.