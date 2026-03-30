Editor's Review Ademba claimed that the permit was revoked at the last minute.

Mobilizers of the Tuko Kadi campaign were forced to cancel a voter registration drive at the Kenya National Archives scheduled for Monday, March 30.

The movement organiser and civil rights activist Allans Ademba disclosed that they were denied a permit to hold the exercise in the Central Business District.

"Guys, they have denied us the permit to hold voter mobilization at Archives at the last minute," the journalist-turned-activist stated.

Ademba disclosed that he and his team decided to move to the voter registration drive at Anniversary Towers.

The Towers host the headquarters of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and is gazetted as a voter registration centre by the Commission.

A file image of Tuko Kadi mobilizer Allans Ademba at the IEBC Headquarters at Anniversary Towers.

Ademba stated that he would be in Nakuru on Tuesday for the Tuko Kadi campaigns and called the youths to turn out in large numbers.

He stated that Nominated Senator Crystal Asige would join the team, adding that the movement ensured inclusivity of all Kenyans, including people living with disabilities.

Earlier, IEBC Chair Erustus Ethekon lauded the mobilization of youths to register as voters. He assured Kenyans that the Commission was committed to ensuring a free, fair, and transparent election.

"We have witnessed a surge in youth registration in the past weeks, which sends a very powerful message of inclusion and participation. We need to sustain this momentum and encourage them to come out and shape this country," Ethekon stated.

The IEBC Chair stated that the electoral body targets 6.5 million new registered voters ahead of the August 2027 General Elections.

IEBC launched a mass voter registration exercise on March 30, set to run for one month.

The exercise will take place in County Assembly Wards, universities and colleges, Huduma Centres, the IEBC Customer Experience Centre at Anniversary Towers and at IEBC Constituency offices.