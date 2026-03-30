Editor's Review President William Ruto and his Mozambican counterpart Daniel Francisco Chapo presided over the signing of a series of strategic MOUs.

President William Ruto and his Mozambican counterpart Daniel Francisco Chapo presided over the signing of a series of strategic Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs).

The agreements, finalized during a high-level meeting on Thursday, March 26, was attended by senior government officials including Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen.

The newly signed MoUs focus on enhanced collaboration in intelligence sharing and counter-terrorism efforts, as well as partnerships in correctional services and youth development.

While addressing the 19th Ambassadors’ Conference, Ruto laid out the country’s strategic direction in fostering such alliances:

"Kenya will continue to advance cooperation within the East African Community, while also strengthening engagement through the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa.

"At the continental level, we remain strong supporters of the African Continental Free Trade Area, alongside other regional peace, trade, and infrastructure initiatives that enhance connectivity, expand markets, and promote shared prosperity across Africa," he said.

File image of William Ruto and Daniel Francisco Chapo

The cooperation on intelligence and counter-terrorism underscores Kenya’s continued role in promoting peace and security beyond its borders.

"When called upon, Kenya will continue to rise to the occasion in support of global peace and security, reflecting our steadfast commitment to global stability, solidarity, and shared responsibility," he added.

Elsewhere, this comes a week after Ruto revealed that he and Siaya Governor James Orengo had agreed to work together despite their political differences.

Speaking in Siaya on Tuesday, March 24, Ruto, who was with Orengo during the groundbreaking ceremony of Isenge Pier, stated that the temporary ceasefire would open doors for development.

He explained that despite Orengo belonging to the 'Wantam' brigade, the final decision lay with the voters.

"Listen. We have agreed with James Orengo that we serve the people first. 'Wantam' or 'Tutam' will be decided by Kenyans, but for now, we will work together," he stated.

On his part, Orengo made it clear to the president that he was reading from a different political book. Nonetheless, he officially welcomed Ruto to the County.

"We have welcomed you as the President of Kenya to Siaya County. I have my own politics, but I request that you keep coming back to Siaya," he said.

Orengo's address during the launch was short as the crowd started becoming hostile to him, chanting 'Ruto' and 'Tutam'.