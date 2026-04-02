Editor's Review NTSA announced that it would install sobriety checkpoints to nab drunk drivers.

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) Director General Nashon Kondiwa has announced the deployment of speed cameras on Kenyan roads.

In a press statement dated Thursday, April 2, Kondiwa stated that speeding was the leading cause of road fatalities in the country.

He called on drivers to slow down and adhere to posted road limits, especially during the Easter Holiday season.

Kondiwa disclosed that the NTSA was in close collaboration with the National Police Service to intensify the enforcement of traffic rules nationwide.

He further stated that the multi-agency team would clamp down on motorists driving while under the influence of alcohol.

A file image of NTSA Director General Nashon Kondiwa.



"We shall deploy traffic enforcement officers, speed cameras and sobriety checkpoints at strategic points.

"Slow down and adhere to posted limits. Driving impairs judgment and reaction time; if you have consumed alcohol, do not get behind the wheel," the statement read in part.

The NTSA DG stated that there will be a crackdown targeting unroadworthy vehicles and motorists who fail to maintain lane discipline.

"Vehicles with defective brakes, worn-out tyres or faulty lighting will be impounded,: the statement continued.

Kondiwa advised drivers to ensure that they were well rested before embarking on long journeys and advised them to take breaks every two hours.

NTSA stated that it was committed to reducing fatal crashes along the highway. It urged all road users to exercise caution and be mindful of other motorists.

The extra vigilance is necessitated by the projected increase of traffic during the weekend due to the Easter Holidays and school closure.