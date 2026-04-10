Editor's Review Safaricom has responded to concerns from Kenyans living abroad following a recent update to the My OneApp that left many users locked out of their accounts.

Safaricom has responded to concerns from Kenyans living abroad following a recent update to the My OneApp that left many users locked out of their accounts.

Diaspora users of M-PESA reported being automatically logged out after the update, with difficulties logging back in while outside Kenya.

"You have logged out all of us and the only way to login again is to have the Safaricom network connected, which doesn’t work on roaming. Now tell me, what do you want me to do with the money in my M-PESA? Huge disappointment," one user said.

In response, Safaricom explained that users abroad can still regain access to their accounts by following specific steps during the login process.

The company stated that the issue can be resolved by ensuring the Safaricom SIM card is correctly set up and used during the initial login attempt.

"To log back into My OneApp while abroad, ensure your Safaricom SIM is inserted as primary, roaming is active, and use mobile data (not Wi-Fi) for the first login. You can switch to Wi-Fi after," Safaricom explained.

This comes weeks after Safaricom clarified why M-PESA statements appear with redacted phone numbers and explained the process customers must follow if they want to access a full version.

In a statement on Monday, March 9, Safaricom explained that the redaction of phone numbers is part of its compliance with data protection regulations.

"The phone numbers are redacted due to the data protection policy. Once you request for a statement, an SMS is sent with the password to enable you access the statement," the company said.

File image of a client using a mobile money service M-Pesa

Safaricom further clarified that customers who require the complete, unblurred version of their M-PESA statement must provide an abstract to facilitate the process.

"To access an unblurred statement can only be done from a Safaricom shop and you need to get an abstract to facilitate the process," the company added.

Days later, on Wednesday, March 18, Safaricom announced a major update to its M-PESA mobile money service aimed at enhancing customer privacy through a new data minimization approach.

Speaking during a media briefing earlier Wednesday, Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa highlighted how the data minimization journey is designed to protect users’ information while enabling them to transact with confidence:

"Our deliberate Data Minimization journey, from Pochi la Biashara in 2020 to masking P2P recipient details starting March 24th, ensures we handle your information with the utmost care, so you can transact and grow with absolute peace of mind," he said.

Ndegwa called on industry partners, regulators, and customers to work together in safeguarding digital footprints.

"We call on our industry partners, regulators, and customers to join us in protecting digital footprints. Together, we can build a trusted, secure Kenya where every individual and business can thrive without compromise," he added.

Similarly, Chief Financial Services Officer Esther Waititu explained how the update is part of Safaricom’s mission to empower users while protecting their personal information.

"M-PESA is more than a service; it is a partner in your daily life, empowering you to build your future. Because we know you trust us deeply, protecting that journey is our highest priority. As awareness around data privacy grows, we are taking proactive steps with Data Minimization," she explained.

Waititu added that the measures go beyond securing transactions, contributing to a safer and more inclusive digital economy.

"By ensuring your personal information is handled with the utmost care and sharing only what is absolutely necessary, we are doing more than securing transactions; we are building a safer, more inclusive digital economy where every Kenyan can thrive with confidence," she added.