Editor's Review Security officers repulsed the efforts of the goons to cause disorder in Kikuyu Town.

Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung'wah has reacted to the security situation in Kikuyu after groups of suspected goons lit bonfires on a section of the Southern Bypass.

On Saturday morning, images and amateur video clips surfaced showing tyres set ablaze on the road, causing major traffic disruptions.

Sources further reported that opportunistic gangs exploited the chaos to rob locals, both pedestrians and motorists caught in the gridlock.

All this happened in anticipation of a political rally organised by former deputy president Rigathi Gachagua.

Breaking his silence, the area MP assured the public that calm had been restored.

Ichung'wah attributed the calm to police officers on standby to repulse any sort of lawlessness.

File photo of Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung'wah.

The MP claimed that the chaotic display was a deliberate creation of Gachagua to paint him (Ichung'wah) in a bad light.

"To justify his fake allegations of self‑inflicted violence and desire for anarchy, they, this morning between 5:30 am and 6:00 am, attempted to blockade the Southern Bypass at Thogoto Kiamburi area, the PCEA entrance in Kikuyu, and Gitaru with trailers and bonfires," he said.

The lawmaker vowed to engage the security officers to react to any potential security threat as Gachagua visits his area for a political rally.

He accused the former deputy president of putting an innocent public on the line as he pursues revenge against those he deemed traitors by virtue of having participated in his impeachment.

"The security team remains on high alert to quell any incidents of lawlessness. We shall NOT allow anarchy or disruption of business in our town and country to satisfy the thirst for bloodshed of a vile man out for revenge at the expense of the people," he said.

Earlier, the MP had addressed a letter to Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja asking him to enhance security in Kikuyu, perhaps after intelligence reports indicated oncoming violence, planned or otherwise.

Ichung'wah claimed that DCP aspirants from Nairobi and Mount Kenya had been directed to organise and ferry hired goons into Kikuyu Town, noting he had shared video evidence of this with the Inspector General.

He consequently appealed to IG Kanja to ensure police deployment during the rally.