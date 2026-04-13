Editor's Review President Ruto has announced that the government will construct a KSh300 million Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) station in Ikonge, Nyamira County.

President William Ruto has dismissed claims that Nyamira County will not have a Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) station.

Speaking on Monday, April 13, in Nyamira County, Ruto said the government will construct a KSh300 million SGR station in Ikonge.

The Head of State noted that the SGR station in Ikonge will play a key role in enhancing the movement of passengers and goods from the region to Nairobi and other counties.

“I am the one who is extending the railway from Naivasha, and here in Ikonge, I am constructing a major station worth KSh300 million that will help transport passengers and goods.

“The people of Nyamira, prepare yourselves with the goods you want taken to Nairobi. I am putting up a station for you,” said Ruto.

File image of President William Ruto breaking ground for the SGR extension from Naivasha to Kisumu.

President Ruto is currently on a three-day development tour to Kisii and Nyamira counties. The tour began on Sunday, April 12, and will conclude on Tuesday, April 14, 2026.

The clarification comes after a section of leaders from the Gusii region criticized the Ruto administration, alleging that it excluded a SGR passenger station in Nyamira County.

President Ruto launched the extension of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) from Naivasha to Kisumu on March 19, 2026.

Speaking during the launch in Narok County, President Ruto said the extension of the SGR is necessary to unlock its full potential.

The Head of State pointed out that SGR is currently incomplete as it does not reach the major production zones in the western Kenya region.

“A railway that terminates at Narok is incomplete because it does not reach the major production of western Kenya, it does not connect with the lake transport system in Kisumu, and it does not capture the full volume of outbound freight that sustains modern rail economy in the eastern African region,” Ruto stated.

President Ruto mentioned that the extension of the SGR will connect the industrial corridor in Nairobi to the agricultural heartland of Narok, Bomet, Nyamira, Kericho, Busia, and Kisumu counties.

The Head of State observed that the 6 counties hold immense economic potential, which will be accelerated by the railway line.

“This corridor holds immense economic potential. Western Kenya produces tea, maize, sugar, and rice, and supports a vibrant fishing sector in Lake Victoria and also supplies critical inputs of agricultural processing and industrialisation,” he added.

The SGR extension to Kisumu and Malaba will include 79 railway bridges, 8 tunnels, 376 culverts, and 26 stations. The extension of the 475-kilometre SGR line is estimated to cost the government Ksh645.8 billion ($5billion).