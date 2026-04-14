Editor's Review Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi formally recorded a statement with police following his attack at a restaurant in Kisumu.

Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi formally recorded a statement with police following his attack at a restaurant in Kisumu.

Senator Osotsi appeared at the Bunge Police Station on Tuesday, April 14, accompanied by the Linda Mwananchi brigade.

Among the leaders in the team were: Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, Siaya Governor James Orengo, Kitutu Masaba MP Clive Gisairo, and Obadiah Barongo of Bomachoge Borabu.

Addressing the media after Osotsi recorded his statement, Governor Orengo said they are unsatisfied with the ongoing investigations into the attack.

The Siaya Governor noted that the police have yet to arrest or summon some of the individuals linked to the attack on Osotsi.

File image of Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi.

“We are still extremely unsatisfied because the amount of evidence that is out there shows the people who conspired and executed this brutal act.

“They are still out there, and they have not been summoned to record statements. The ring leader, who was actually seen in the property before that brutal attack, has not been summoned,” said Orengo.

The ODM Governor said that they will institute private prosecution against the masterminds of the attack if the police fail to arrest and arraign them in court.

“If the police do not arrest and prosecute the masterminds of this brutal attack, we will institute private prosecution against the masterminds because if we leave it that way, then the situation in Kenya will continue,” Orengo added.

Senator Sifuna, on his part, said if the police fail to act on the evidence showing the people behind the attack on Osotsi, it would mean there is no law and order in the country.

“If the weight of evidence cannot force the police to act on the masterminds, then there is no law and order in this country,” Sifuna stated.

Osotsi was attacked on Wednesday, April 8 morning at a Java House outlet at Western Mall in Kisumu.

The incident, which was captured on CCTV, showed two men, one wearing a cap, a black t-shirt, and pants, and another a white hoodie and white cargo pants, raining kicks and blows at the Vihiga Senator.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Kisumu have so far arrested three suspects linked to the assault on the Vihiga Senator.

The arrested suspects include: 24-year-old Carlos Owiti, alias Kalonje, from Nyalenda, Eric Otieno, alias Dude (39), from Manyatta, and Vincent Odhiambo, alias Tinga (27), from Nyalenda.