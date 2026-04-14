Editor's Review "In due time, all truths will be out! The fact remains that I remain, legally, in office."

The High Court has dealt the UDA party a blow in its bid to kick Nominated Senator Gloria Orwoba out of the party and withdraw her nomination to the Senate.

In the ruling delivered on Tuesday, April 14, Justice Lawrence Mugambi directed UDA to follow the directive from the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal (PPDT)to reinstate Orwoba to the party and the Senate.

The ruling party had moved to the High Court to seek orders to grant a stay of the execution of the judgment and order by the PPDT.

UDA claimed that allowing the execution of the PPDT orders would cause its Electoral Nomination and Dispute Resolution Committee to suffer substantially and irreparably, as it would be permanently restrained from enforcing its disciplinary mandate.

Justice Mugambi ruled that UDA had failed to prove that the party's ENDRC's ability to discipline members was affected.

A file image of UDA SG Hassan Omar.

Consequently, he upheld the decision by the PPDT to nullify Orwoba's expulsion from the party and the gazettement of Consolata Nabwire as her replacement as Nominated Senator.

Orwoba welcomed the High Court's decision and expressed gratitude to her legal team.

"In due time, all truths will be out! The fact remains that I remain, legally, in office.

"Thank you, Wakili Moses Mabeya, and your team for your continued professional, immeasurable support on this journey," she wrote.

The Tribunal had nullified Orwoba’s expulsion from the party, citing legal lapses and procedural irregularities.

In addition, PPDT ruled that the decision to remove Orwoba violated principles of natural justice.

The embattled Nominated Senator has been accused of violating the UDA Constitution by attending the homecoming ceremony of former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i on May 2, 2025.

Orwoba was also punished for her public criticism of President William Ruto’s labour mobility programme during an April 22, 2025, radio interview on Spice FM.