Editor's Review "Bro, I loved you with all my heart. You were my best friend, and you always encouraged me."

Philanthropist Karangu Muraya on Tuesday, April 14, announced the death of his brother, Paul Muraya.

Muraya was beside himself with emotion as he mourned his brother's passing, alluding that it left him heartbroken.

He disclosed that the deceased developed health complications after he was involved in a road accident in February, 2025.

The businessman revealed how his brother put up a spirited fight to stay alive during his final days.

"Since the day that you were involved in a road accident on February 17, 2025, I have done everything that I can to make sure that you receive quality treatment.

A file image of Karanhu Muraya and his brother, the late Paul Muraya.

"You are a fighter, even in the hospital bed, you were always smiling and telling me Karangu, I will be healed," he wrote.

Muraya expressed his love for his brother, stating that it was difficult to accept that he was gone.

"Bro, I loved you with all my heart. You were my best friend, and you always encouraged me. I don't know how I will accept the fact that you have gone forever," he wrote.

Kenyans offered their condolences to Muraya. They empathised with him, stating that nothing can compare to the pain of losing a loved one.

"May the Peace of the lord surpass all understanding be with you and your entire family during these difficult times, and may your brother rest in peace," one social media user wrote.

Earlier, Muraya disclosed that the accident had left his brother in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). However, he recovered and was transferred to a normal ward.

Nonetheless, he could still not stand or walk properly. The deceased was receiving treatment at the Karira Mission Hospital in Mwea.

The family is yet to reveal the date when the late Paul Muraya will be buried.