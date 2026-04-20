Editor's Review The Kenya Meteorological Department has warned of widespread rainfall and possible isolated storms across several parts of the country at the start of the new week.

The Kenya Meteorological Department has warned of widespread rainfall and possible isolated storms across several parts of the country at the start of the new week.

According to the forecast maps covering Sunday, April 19, to Thursday, April 23, rainfall is expected in multiple counties, with some areas likely to receive heavier amounts than others.

According to Kenya Met, rainfall is expected over several parts of the country, particularly in the Northeastern region, Coastal region, Highlands East of the Rift Valley, including Nairobi County, Highlands West of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, the Rift Valley, and some parts of the Southeastern Lowlands.

The forecast maps show rain activity spreading across eastern and coastal Kenya, sections of central Kenya, western regions around Lake Victoria, and parts of the Rift Valley.

Some northeastern areas are also expected to receive showers during the forecast period.

File image of heavy rainfall in Nairobi

The department further warned that isolated storms are likely in areas that will receive rainfall.

Nairobi County is among the areas expected to receive rainfall, alongside neighboring counties in the central highlands.

Western Kenya and Lake Victoria Basin counties are also likely to continue experiencing wet conditions.

Coastal counties, including Mombasa, Kilifi, Kwale, Lamu, and Tana River, are also expected to receive rainfall, with some locations likely to record intense showers and thunderstorms.

This comes a week after Kenya Met warned of heavy rainfall and flooding in some parts of the country this month.

In a statement on Thursday, April 2, the Met Department noted that this month will mark the peak of the March-April-May long rains season.

According to the weatherman, rainfall will be slightly lower in the first half of the month but increase towards the end of the month.

"Rainfall is expected to be slightly depressed in the first half of the month but enhanced towards the end, with occasional afternoon and evening storms likely across the country," read part of the statement.

The department highlighted that the Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley, Lake Victoria Basin, Rift Valley, and parts of North-western Kenya will experience near-average rainfall during the period.

North-eastern Kenya, especially northern Marsabit, Wajir, and Mandera counties, will experience above-average rainfall, while near- to below-average rainfall is expected in most of the South-Eastern Lowlands, isolated areas in the Highlands East of the Rift Valley, and parts of North-western and North-eastern Kenya.

The weatherman warned that the continued rainfall may cause renewed flooding in some areas of the country.

"After severe flooding in March in several parts of the country where rivers burst banks, and drainage systems failed, the continued April rains may cause renewed flooding in some areas," the department stated.

KMD advised water agencies to maintain round-the-clock monitoring of river levels and clear clogged drainage and riparian obstructions.