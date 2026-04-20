Editor's Review Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has warned the government over growing frustration among public officers.

Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has warned the government over growing frustration among public officers.

Speaking on Sunday, April 19, Matiang’i said authorities should be concerned by the level of dissatisfaction being expressed from within the government.

"If I were in government, I would be worried today. The amount of information that is being shared by public officers and government officials who are completely sick, tired, and frustrated by the way things are being done," Matiang'i stated.

Matiang'i said ordinary workers were carrying the biggest burden of the current economic and governance challenges, while calling for accountability and transparency from leaders.

"When things happen the way they are happening, the Kenyan worker is the one paying the highest price in all these. The pay slip means nothing. The demonstrations are and should force the government to be much more accountable and transparent, and look for solutions," he added.

Elsewhere, Matiang’i spoke about his leadership ambitions, saying he believes he has the ability to restore confidence in public institutions.

"I think I will be able to make a difference. I am the real deal; look no further. The focus for me, if I got the opportunity, is to restore the trust of the people in government so that the government can be believed again," he stated.

File image of Fred Matiang'i

Matiang'i added that Kenya’s biggest challenge is poor governance and management, promising action instead of excuses if given the chance to lead.

"I am conscientiously seeking the opportunity to lead this country seriously. I promise Kenyans I will not make excuses, I will not wake up in the morning and make excuses for not doing what I was supposed to do. Kenya’s problem is governance. The problem of this country is management. I propose, and this is my view, that this country needs a fixer," he further said.

This comes a week after Matiang'i reminded Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo that power was transient amid links to the attack on Vihiga Senator Godfrey Ososti.

Speaking at a United Opposition rally on Friday, April 10, Matiang'i told Omollo that several Interior PSs had once been very powerful but eventually led normal lives.

He drew parallels between the PS and Hezekiah Oyugi, who served in the role during the late President Daniel Moi, and was used to frustrate opponents before being dumped.

"There used to be a PS of Interior known as Hezekiah Oyugi, who was as short as him. But today, he is no longer with us. The path is the same. Don't think that because you have the power, you will use goons to attack people who do not share the same beliefs or political views as you," he stated.

Matiang'i warned that the country could plunge into chaos if the current trend of using goons to settle political scores continued.

He questioned the safety of the ordinary citizen, given that an elected leader with state security could be attacked in broad daylight.

Matiang'i revealed that the United Opposition would raise an alarm with international bodies in what he claims are deliberate efforts by the Kenya Kwanza regime to cause anarchy in the country.

"The coming week, we will have a meeting to address this issue because we need to tell the whole world that the Kenyan government wants to cause national conflict so that we can end up like Haiti," he reiterated.