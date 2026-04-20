Editor's Review Jubilee Deputy Party leader Fred Matiang’i has ruled out any possibility of working with President William Ruto ahead of the 2027 general election.

Jubilee Deputy Party leader Fred Matiang’i has ruled out any possibility of working with President William Ruto ahead of the 2027 general election.

Speaking on Sunday, April 19, Matiang’i dismissed the idea of working with the Head of State and questioned whether it would be of any value.

The former Interior CS argued that President Ruto is allegedly quarrelling with the people he has been working with.

“What would we be discussing? Work with him on what? Look at his history, the people he has wanted to work with.

“He is already quarreling with the ones he has been working with. Surely am I from Mars? What difference is it going to make?” he posed.

File image of Fred Matiang'i.

At the same time, Matiang’i expressed confidence in defeating President Ruto and clinching the Presidency in next year’s general election.

Matiang’i said his optimism is grounded in extensive research and continuous engagement with Kenyans across the country.

He noted that his research and analysis have led him to conclude that there is no clear pathway for President Ruto to secure re-election.

“I have not thought about not being President. I would not invest in something if I am not like 70-80% sure about it. I do a lot of scientific work, and I am confident; I am serious about everything I do. I can’t see President Ruto’s pathway to election victory,” the former CS added.

Matiang’i is among the united opposition leaders who have declared they will run for president in the 2027 general election.

Others include: Kalonzo Musyoka, Martha Karua, Eugene Wamalwa, and former deputy president Rigathi Gachagua.

On February 10, Gachagua said the opposition will agree and unveil a single presidential candidate to face President William Ruto.

The former DP, who was speaking during a press briefing, said the opposition is not in a hurry to name its flagbearer.

“We are committed to having a single presidential candidate to face William Ruto. We want to ask patience from Kenyans; coalition building is delicate,” said Gachagua.