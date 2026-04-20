Editor's Review Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has issued an update on the construction of the Bomas International Convention Complex (BICC).

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has issued an update on the construction of the Bomas International Convention Complex (BICC).

In a statement on Monday, April 20, PS Omollo said the construction of the complex is being executed by a workforce of 3000 people.

“The project is being executed by a workforce of over 3,000 personnel operating in continuous shifts, with a deliberate focus on inclusive job creation, engaging youth and women across skilled, semi-skilled and support roles,” read the statement in part.

PS Omollo also said supporting infrastructure for the complex is advancing in tandem, including the Bomas Ring Road, with foundation works underway to enhance access from Lang'ata Road and streamline traffic circulation.

The Interior PS highlighted that once complete, the complex will be one of the largest convention centres in East and Central Africa.

File image of the Bomas International Convention Complex (BICC).

He said the BICC will accommodate up to 11,000 delegates across 35 meeting rooms, supported by a 5,000-seat main auditorium and a 3,500-seat secondary hall.

It will also feature a presidential pavilion and a hospitality zone with multiple hotels, retail spaces and complementary facilities.

“A Presidential Pavilion will host up to 30 heads of state, while an integrated hospitality zone will feature multiple hotels, retail spaces and complementary facilities, including an animal orphanage,” said PS Omollo.

The complex will also be linked to the Raila Odinga International Stadium, enabling seamless movement during major events.

To enhance visitor management, PS Omollo said a structured parking system is being developed at the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) precinct, with controlled access into the convention centre through a ring road network.

Meanwhile, the State Department for Internal Security and National Administration is working to strengthen the facility’s operational readiness.

“The State Department for Internal Security and National Administration is enhancing the facility's operational readiness by coordinating secure event management systems, facilitating seamless VIP movement and integrating smart surveillance and access control measures, ensuring the BICC operates as a safe, efficient and globally competitive convention hub,” added PS Omollo.

The Cabinet approved the construction of the BICC in August 2023, but the construction works started in March 2025.

The project is estimated to cost Ksh31.5 billion and will be supervised by the Kenya Defence Forces under the Ministry of Defence.

On February 23, President William Ruto announced that the construction of BICC would be completed by May this year.

Speaking during the Magical Kenya Open at the Karen Country Club, Ruto said the complex will position Kenya as a premier venue for conferences and international meetings.

“You know, we are building something in the Bomas of Kenya. We are building the most modern conference facility in eastern central Africa, and it will be ready by May this year,” Ruto stated.