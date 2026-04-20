Editor's Review "We cannot demand respect from someone like Rigathi. This is a national party, not a village party."

Suna East Member of Parliament Junet Mohamed, on Monday, April 20, clapped back at DCP Leader Rigathi Gachagua over claims that ODM had been swallowed whole by UDA.

Speaking during the ODM Youth Convention in Nairobi, Junet stated that Gachagua had no capacity to lecture the Orange Party about its political stand.

He stated that the DCP party was a village party and should not even compare itself with ODM, and warned Gachagua to desist from mentioning the ODM leadership in his rants.

This is after he claimed that Party Leader Senator Oburu Oginga, National Chairperson Governor Gladys Wanga and Junet had sold the party to Ruto.

"This is a national party, not a village party like some of these which have been recently founded in the country.

"Someone like Gachagua lectures ODM every day. He keeps mentioning the names of Oburu, Wanga and Junet, yet his party cannot even compete with the ODM Migori County branch," Junet stated.

A file image of Suna East MP Junet Mohamed.

Junet lashed out at Gachagua for ridiculing ODM when it demanded respect from UDA instead of asking the government to lower fuel prices.

The vocal lawmaker stated that the former DP was envious just because the Oburu-led party was not asking for respect from him. He vowed to teach Gachgua a lesson in the 2027 General elections.

"We cannot demand respect from someone like Rigathi. We will show him that Nairobi does not belong to one tribe but all, and the party that represents all tribes in Kenya is ODM," he reiterated.

The Suna East MP insisted that supporting the broad-based government did not mean that ODM had lost its relevance as an independent party.

He stated that broad-based was just a government which the ODM and UDA parties supported, and it was where the late Prime Minister Raila Odinga left the party.

Junet further warned the Linda Mwananchi leaders against disrespecting Oburu, stating that the party would not take it lightly.

His sentiments targeted Siaya Governor James Orengo and Edwin Sifuna. Orebgo christened himself as the party leader and accused Oginga of not taking the role seriously.

Sifuna caught fire over sentiments he made where he claimed that after working with Raila, he could not serve as the Secretary General for a 'mediocre' party leader.

On his part, the Party Leader and Siaya Senator made it clear that he would not work with Sifuna as he had demonstrated a high level of indiscipline and disrespect.