Editor's Review The government has launched the second phase of training under the NYOTA Project, with authorities highlighting the importance of full participation for continued support.

The government has launched the second phase of training under the NYOTA Project, with authorities highlighting the importance of full participation for continued support.

In a statement on Monday, April 20, MSMEs Principal Secretary Susan Mange'ni confirmed that the training is already underway across all constituencies.

"The second mandatory classroom training of the NYOTA Project Business support component has officially kicked off this morning, with sessions taking place in 454 mapped centres in all the 290 constituencies across the country," the statement read.

According to Mang'eni the large-scale program has been deployed simultaneously nationwide, with over 6,000 trainers mobilized to guide participants through the phase.

She highlighted the strong engagement recorded during the mentorship phase, noting that most participants not only attended but also took steps toward establishing their enterprises.

"The mentorship program that preceded this training demonstrated strong entrepreneurial commitment among the youth, with 97 per cent of beneficiaries who received the first tranche of start-up capital participating in the mentorship sessions, and 99 per cent of those engaged during the mentorship period having already established their businesses," the statement added.

File image of youth during the NYOTA Project event in Kisii

Mang'eni further explained that the current training is tailored to address the specific weaknesses identified during the mentorship sessions.

"The beneficiaries who successfully completed the mentorship program have been invited to undertake the training, which is designed to address the business skills gaps identified during the mentorship period and enhance the capacity of the beneficiaries to grow their businesses," the statement continued.

Mang'eni issued a directive requiring full attendance, making it clear that participation is not optional for those seeking continued support under the program.

"All beneficiaries are required to attend all the training sessions as a mandatory requirement to progress to the next level of the project, including the disbursement of the second tranche of start-up capital and participation in the second mentorship session," the statement concluded.

This comes a month after the government dismissed as fake a viral poster circulating on social media claiming that Kenyans can receive Ksh36,000 through the NYOTA Project after making a payment via a listed till number.

In a notice on Sunday, March 29, officials warned against falling victim to the fraudulent scheme, noting that the information being shared is misleading and intended to scam unsuspecting individuals.

"This is fake and should be disregarded! The NYOTA Project does not have a till number," the notice read.

The fake viral poster instructs users to send Ksh200 to a specified till number in order to access the alleged funds.

The government further reassured the public that no payments are required to access services under the NYOTA initiative.

"All services are free and accessible through USSD code *254#," the notice added.