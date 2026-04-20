Editor's Review NCK has issued a notice to candidates preparing for the 2026 licensure examinations, outlining the schedule and requirements for the upcoming mock exams.

The Nursing Council of Kenya (NCK) has issued a notice to candidates preparing for the 2026 licensure examinations, outlining the schedule and requirements for the upcoming mock exams.

In an update on Monday, April 20, NCL said the mock examinations will be conducted in three phases across late April and mid-May.

According to the council, the exams will combine both virtual assessments and a physical rehearsal at designated centres.

The first mock examination is scheduled to take place virtually on April 23-24, allowing candidates to familiarize themselves with the exam format and system while participating remotely.

This will be followed closely by the second virtual mock set for April 29-30

The final phase, described as the third mock, will be held on May 12; unlike the earlier sessions, this will involve a sitting rehearsal at assigned examination centres.

In its communication, the Nursing Council stressed that all mock exams are mandatory.

File image of nursing students during an exam

This comes months after NCK outlined the minimum admission requirements for prospective students seeking to pursue nursing or midwifery programmes in the country.

In a notice on Monday, January 26, the regulatory body emphasized the importance of meeting prescribed entry criteria before applying for pre-service nursing courses.

"Planning to pursue a nursing or midwifery programme? Ensure you meet the minimum admission criteria as prescribed by the Nursing Council of Kenya," the council stated in its advisory.

NCK categorized admission requirements into two main pathways: degree programmes and diploma programmes, each with specific subject and grade prerequisites.

For students seeking admission to degree-level nursing or midwifery courses, the Nursing Council has set a minimum KCSE aggregate grade of C+ (plus).

Applicants must meet cluster-specific subject requirements through either Cluster A or Cluster B.

Under Cluster A, candidates must have attained a grade of C+ in English or Kiswahili, Mathematics or Physics, Chemistry, and Biology.

Alternatively, Cluster B requires a C+ in English or Kiswahili and Mathematics, along with a C+ in both Physical Sciences and Biological Sciences.

For diploma-level programmes, the minimum entry requirement is an aggregate grade of C Plain in KCSE. Mandatory subjects for diploma admission include Biology or Biological Sciences at C Plain, and English or Kiswahili at C Plain.

Additionally, candidates must have attained a grade C- (minus) in any of the following subjects: Physical Sciences, Physics, Mathematics, General Science, or Physics with Chemistry.