Editor's Review "Even if I did not want to support Raila in 2022, on second thought, maybe I should have."

On Monday, April 20, Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua revealed that he would fly out to London,

Gachagua did not delve deeper into the details of his trip and only mentioned that he was going to organise himself.

"I am rushing to London for a short while to organise a few things. I will be looking for fuel and other things; you know that I must prepare myself," he stated.

The DCP Party Leader made the announcement during the unveiling of John Mwaura as the aspirant for the Kiambu Gubernatorial seat.

He revealed that the 'Skiza Ground' party would field candidates in all parts of the country except Nairobi and Mombasa Counties.

A file image of ex-DP Rigathi Gachagua.



Gachagua revealed that in the two regions, the parties in the United Opposition will come together and decide which party will field a candidate for every elective seat.

He championed his call for democracy and competitive politics and once again, tore into ODM, which he claimed was being destroyed by President William Ruto

The DCP Leader claimed that the recent strain in the relationship between ODM and UDA was not because of zoning, but a deal gone bad between ODM Leader Oburu Oginga, Chairperson Gladys Wanga, Junet Mohamed and Ruto.

He claimed that Oburu, Wanga, and Junet were demanding the balance of what was to be 'paid to them' after they 'sold' the party to Ruto.

"They are not crying because of ODM's downfall, but because Ruto has not cleared their balance. He told them to replace Sifuna with Ababu Namwamba as Secretary General, for him to remit the rest of the money," Gachagua alleged.

Gachagua expressed regret over what was happening in ODM. He stated that he should have voted for the late Raila Odinga instead of Ruto.

"Even if I did not want to support Raila in 2022, on second thought, maybe I should have. When I see what Ruto has put us through, it would have been better for Raila to be elected.

"Raila would not have disturbed us the way Ruto has because he would not have had the strength to because of old age," he added.

His sentiments came after Junet told him to keep off ODM politics and stop mentioning his name and that of Oburu and Wanga.

The MP claimed that DCP was just a village party and was too small for its leader to purport to advise ODM about politics.