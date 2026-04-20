Editor's Review The Technical and Vocational Education and Training Authority (TVETA) has announced the immediate closure of all campuses operated by the Kenya Institute of Management (KIM) across the country.

The Technical and Vocational Education and Training Authority (TVETA) has announced the immediate closure of all campuses operated by the Kenya Institute of Management (KIM) across the country.

In a statement on Monday, April 20, the authority raised concerns over the institution’s continued operations despite lacking proper accreditation.

"It has come to the attention of the Authority that the Kenya Institute of Management (KIM) is offering and awarding various academic and professional programmes to members of the public without accreditation," the statement read.

TVETA explained that while KIM had initially been accredited to offer programmes assessed and certified by the TVET Curriculum Development Assessment and Certification Council (TVET-CDACC), investigations revealed that the institution continued to operate outside these guidelines.

According to the authority, KIM has been offering unapproved programmes and awarding academic qualifications in violation of the TVET Act Cap 210A.

Additionally, TVETA noted that the institution engaged trainers who did not possess valid training licenses, contrary to the same law.

As a result, the authority issued a warning to the public regarding the validity of qualifications obtained from the institution.

"The public is hereby notified that KIM does not have the legal mandate to award qualifications. Consequently, any certificates, diplomas, or other qualifications obtained from the institution beyond 2018 are not recognized for purposes of employment, further education, or professional advancement," the statement added.

In a decisive move, TVETA confirmed that KIM’s accreditation has been fully withdrawn, effectively halting all its operations nationwide.

"Pursuant to the TVET Act the accreditation earlier issued to KIM and all its campuses in the Republic of Kenya has been revoked and all KIM campuses closed with immediate effect," the statement further read.

File image of TVETA Director General Timothy Nyongesa

TVETA further urged prospective students and the general public to remain vigilant when selecting institutions.

"Members of the public are therefore advised to exercise caution while engaging with KIM and to verify the accreditation status of any institution before enrolling in any programme of study," the statement concluded.

This comes weeks after TVETA issued a warning over the rising number of training institutions issuing certificates that are not recognized in Kenya.

In a notice on Tuesday, March 10, the authority said it has observed an increase in institutions awarding what it termed as 'internal certificates' without the legal mandate to assess or grant nationally recognized qualifications.

TVETA said that no training programme can be offered by an institution without prior approval from the authority.

It further noted that any academic award or qualification issued by institutions that are not accredited, registered, and licensed under the law will not be recognized in Kenya.

The regulator noted that recognized certificates in the country can only be issued by recognized Qualification Awarding Bodies (QABs) that have been granted legal authority.

According to the authority, a Qualification Awarding Body must be legally established or expressly authorized to conduct assessments and award nationally recognized certificates in compliance with the Kenya National Qualifications Framework.

TVETA also clarified that no private TVET institution has been accredited as a Qualification Awarding Body with the legal mandate to assess and award recognized certificates or qualifications.

"For an academic certificate to be recognized, the institution awarding it must have the legal mandate, the training programme must be approved by the regulator, and the certificate holder must have met the minimum entry requirements for that qualification," the authority said.

It warned that certificates issued by institutions without the legal mandate are considered internal certificates and are not recognized for employment, career progression, education advancement, licensing, or any official validation in Kenya.

The authority urged members of the public, including trainees, parents, guardians, and employers, to exercise due diligence and remain vigilant against institutions that claim to issue certificates without a clear legal basis.

Prospective students were encouraged to verify the accreditation status of institutions and awarding bodies before enrolling in training programs or paying any certification-related fees.