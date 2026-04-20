Editor's Review KeRRA flagged the document as fake and intended to mislead and defraud the public.

The Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA), on Monday, April 20, distanced itself from a letter that awarded a tender to a contractor to construct a 20-kilometre road for Ksh1.4 billion.

In a statement by KeRRA Director General Jackson Magondu, he stated that the Letters of Award sent to contractors were doctored.

The viral letter was for the award of tender for the upgrading of the Kyambeke - Kiaoni - Kikuswi - Mumbuni - Kyuasini - Ukia road.

Magondu warned the contractors of conmen and fraudsters targeting them on the pretext of being officials of KeRRA.

"KeRRA wishes to notify contractors that the Letters of Award are being issued by conmen seeking to exploit unsuspecting contractors. These are fake documents intended to mislead and defraud," the statement read in part.

A file image of the letter of award flagged as fake by KeRRA.



The KeRRA DG stated that all official letters of Award are only issued at the Authority's offices and advised contractors to verify the authenticity of the documents before taking any action.

"Stay vigilant. Protect your business. Report any suspicious activity immediately," Magondu continued in his statement.

The authors of the document flagged as fake assumed the identity of the DG and even appended a signature purported to be his at the end of the document.

In addition, the conmen used a fake KeRRA stamp and the Authority's letterhead to convince the contactors that the document was authentic.

"We intend to award the above tender at your bid sum of Ksh1,410,184,303.79, being the best evaluated bidder," the fake document read in part.

The incident adds to the list of schemes fraudsters use to obtain money from Kenyans seeking tenders or employment opportunities from the government.

Earlier, Kenya Railways flagged an advert advertising over 200 jobs with the organisation as fake.