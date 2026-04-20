Editor's Review The Anti-Counterfeit Authority (ACA) has warned farmers after a multi-agency enforcement team seized 250 bags of suspected counterfeit fertilizer in Kakamega County.

The Anti-Counterfeit Authority (ACA) has warned farmers after a multi-agency enforcement team seized 250 bags of suspected counterfeit fertilizer in Kakamega County.

In a statement on Monday, April 20, authorities said the crackdown also involved the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) and the Government Chemist.

"Beyond the bulk fertilizer, investigators recovered various packaging materials and a consignment of government subsidy stock marked ‘Not for Sale,’ suggesting a sophisticated scheme to divert and repackage state-funded resources for illegal trade," the statement read in part.

ACA also raised concern over when the seizure happened, noting that many farmers are currently buying farm inputs as rains continue across several regions.

"The timing of this seizure is particularly alarming as it coincides with the ongoing rains and peak planting season," the statement added.

Kisumu ACA Regional Manager Tom Muteti said the presence of substandard fertilizer in the market poses a direct threat to crop yields and national food security.

He said farmers depend on genuine products to secure expected harvests, warning that any compromise at planting stage can have serious effects on livelihoods and the wider economy.

"The risks associated with counterfeit fertilizer extend beyond immediate financial loss, as substandard products can lead to long-term soil degradation and poor crop development. Such inputs often lack the essential nutrient balance required for healthy growth, resulting in stunted harvests that weaken the country’s overall food production capacity," the statement further read.

File image of the fake fertilizer

Following the discovery, officials urged the public to remain vigilant and only buy products from trusted sellers.

ACA also encouraged farmers to verify products before purchase and report suspicious activity.

"Moving forward, officials are urging farmers and the general public to exercise extreme caution by purchasing fertilizers exclusively from authorized and reputable dealers.

"Farmers are encouraged to verify the authenticity of all products and to report any suspicious packaging or activities to the relevant authorities," the statement concluded.

This comes months after KEBS dismissed claims that Kenya is among the countries facing a risk of methanol poisoning from counterfeit or tainted alcoholic drinks.

In a statement on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, KEBS said it had taken note of the media reports and assured Kenyans that there is no cause for alarm.

"The attention of the Kenya Bureau of Standards has been drawn to media reports on a directive that includes Kenya in a list of eight countries with the risk of methanol poisoning from counterfeit or tainted alcoholic drinks," the statement read.

KEBS explained that methanol available in Kenya cannot be mistaken for alcohol since it is treated with a bitter chemical that makes it impossible to consume.

"KEBS would like to assure the public that all methanol in the country is denatured by adding the bitterest chemical called denatonium benzoate. This means that methanol found in Kenya can never be mistaken for alcohol as this component makes its taste extremely bitter for human ingestion," the statement added.

KEBS added that all methanol, whether produced locally or imported, must adhere to strict standards developed by its Industrial Solvents and Chemical Technical Committee.

It noted that to prevent abuse, every consignment of methanol must be denatured with denatonium benzoate, except those meant strictly for laboratory use.

"To prevent abuse, all consignments of methanol, whether imported or manufactured locally, as provided in the KS 2582-1: 2014, section 4.1. On prevention of reasonably foreseeable misuse, clause 4.1.6 states that all grades of methanol except those meant for laboratory use shall be denatured with denatonium benzoate to prevent oral intake by vulnerable consumers.

"Further, section 4.1.7 states that when tested in accordance with KS 2583, all grades of methanol except the grades meant for laboratory use shall contain not less than 8 ppm of denatonium benzoate denaturant," the statement further read.

KEBS said these measures are used to issue certification marks and to ensure that methanol meets safety and quality requirements before being approved for industrial use.

"The above standards are used in issuing product certification marks of quality to methanol as well as in checking compliance before methanol is approved for intended use," the statement concluded.