Editor's Review We will not keep singing 'Tutam', yet you are killing our children - Garissa Woman Rep.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen on Wednesday, April 22, confirmed that the officer who shot dead a 22-year-old taxi driver at a roadblock is on the run.

Responding to a question by Garissa Senator Abdulkadir Haji, Murkomen revealed that the police officer had been positively identified by his colleagues.

He stated that the detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) had launched a manhunt for the suspect.

Murkomen expressed remorse over the incident and assured the family of the bereaved that justice would be served.

"Yesterday's incident, where a police officer called Charles Nguni attacked and killed a civilian at a roadblock, is unfortunate.

A file image of police officers and protesters in Garissa County.

"The report I have now is that that particular officer is on the run. The DCI officers within the county are chasing after him, and we believe that he should be arrested anytime from now," he stated.

The Interior CS stated that the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) had been involved in the investigations and assured full cooperation from the police.

"IPOA has been invited to take the proper legal steps, and as soon as the suspect is arrested, he will be taken to court, and the process will follow," he reiterated.

Residents in the area took to the streets to protest the murder of the Gen Z taxi driver. They demanded that the cop be arrested and prosecuted.

Garissa Woman Representative Amina Udgoon asked Murkomen to address police brutality in the marginalised area. She stated that the trend would threaten the good relationship between the people and the government.

"Murkomen, my friend, we have been telling you this; we will not keep singing 'Tutam', yet you are killing our children. If that officer is not presented within 24 hours, Garissa will not be habitable," Udgoon stated.

Witnesses claim that the 22-year-old was not a threat to the officer who shot him at point-blank range, as he was in handcuffs.

Preliminary reports indicate that a scaffold ensued between the officer and the deceased when the officer drew his gun and shot him in the head, killing him instantly.

Murkomen told the Senators that his ministry or the National Police Service did not condone police brutality and extra-judicial killings.

He assured them that all reported cases, including the murder of two protesters in Embu County, will be investigated and prosecuted in accordance with the law.