Editor's Review Taxi-hailing company Little has announced a fare increase following a recent surge in fuel prices.

Taxi-hailing company Little has announced a fare increase following a recent surge in fuel prices.

In an email to customers on Wednesday, April 22, the company acknowledged the shared burden brought about by the spike in fuel prices and its effect on daily life.

"Over the past few days, fuel prices in Kenya have risen sharply due to global circumstances beyond our control. Like you, we have been feeling the impact of this change in our everyday lives," the email read.

Little explained that the rising costs have made it increasingly challenging for drivers to sustain their operations, prompting the need for a fare adjustment to keep services running smoothly.

"This has made it increasingly difficult for our driver partners to continue fulfilling rides sustainably. To keep the service reliable for you, we have to make a small adjustment to ride fares," the email added.

Little confirmed that the increase will be modest, with fares going up by Ksh2 per kilometer, a move it says is necessary to support drivers.

The company emphasized that the entire increment will go directly to drivers, reinforcing its commitment to supporting those at the core of its service delivery.

"This adjustment is Ksh2 per kilometer. This decision was not made lightly. It was made to ensure that the people behind every ride can keep going.

"A little Ksh2 per kilometer can make a big difference in supporting our drivers during this time. Every shilling from this increase goes directly to them, helping them continue to serve you despite the rising fuel costs," the email further read.

File image of Little CEO Kamal Budhabhatti

Despite the increase, the company reassured customers that the change is temporary and will be reviewed once fuel prices stabilize.

"This change is only for now. As fuel prices begin to ease, we will actively review fares and bring them back to better levels. This is a commitment we intend to keep," the email concluded.

This comes weeks after Skyward Airlines reviewed ticket prices following the introduction of a new fuel surcharge.

In a notice on Thursday, March 26, the airline informed passengers that a pricing change will take effect at the start of April.

"We are writing to keep you informed of an upcoming adjustment to our fares. Effective 1st April 2026, a fuel surcharge will be applied to all Skyward Airlines ticket prices," the notice read.

Skyward Airlines pointed to global trends affecting the aviation sector, noting that fuel prices have remained elevated due to supply challenges.

The carrier explained that fuel remains one of the most significant cost components in its operations, making the surcharge unavoidable under current conditions.

"The aviation industry continues to navigate the impact of rising global fuel costs, driven by sustained supply pressures in international markets.

"As internationally imported fuel represents a substantial portion of our operating costs for each flight, these conditions have required us to take deliberate steps to ensure we can maintain a sustainable and reliable service," the notice added.

Despite the price increase, the airline reassured customers that it remains focused on fairness, while continuing to monitor market developments closely.

"We are committed to offering you competitive, transparent pricing and we will continue to monitor the situation closely. Should circumstances change, we will keep you updated accordingly," the notice concluded.