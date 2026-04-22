Editor's Review The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) will conduct its Repeat Phase II Grassroots Elections on Thursday across 18 counties.

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) will conduct its Repeat Phase II Grassroots Elections on Thursday, April 26, across 18 counties.

In a statement on Wednesday, April 22, the party said the exercise will be held in Kisumu, Siaya, Migori, Kisii, Bungoma, Makueni, Machakos, Kitui, Isiolo, Marsabit, Taita Taveta, Lamu, Tana River, Kilifi, Kwale, Mombasa and Turkana counties.

Voting is set to begin at 8:00 AM and close at 5:00 PM.

UDA said the polls have attracted a large number of aspirants seeking various grassroots leadership positions across the country.

"Over 450,000 candidates have registered to contest for various twenty (20) positions at the Polling Centres, ranging from representatives of women, youth, Special Interest Groups, farmers, religious representatives, professionals, and MSMEs/traders," the statement read.

The party announced that millions of members are expected to take part in the elections at thousands of polling centres.

"Approximately a total of eight (8) million voters are expected to participate in tomorrow's exercise in over 9,000 Polling Centres," the statement added.

File image of UDA party National Election Board addressing a presser

UDA further said it will use technology to oversee the voting process and ensure results are publicly accessible after polling closes.

"As with previous grassroots elections, we will deploy end-to-end technology to manage the process, with 9,500 electronic voting tablets already at each Polling Centre. The results will be available on a public portal on the UDA website www.uda.ke," the statement further read.

According to the party, the exercise will produce 182,240 elected grassroots officials with a direct mandate from the people.

This comes a day after UDA postponed grassroots elections in Kajiado County that were scheduled for Thursday

In a statement, UDA National Elections Board Chairperson Anthony Mwaura said the elections will now be held on Saturday, April 25, 2026.

However, Mwaura did not reveal the reason for rescheduling the Kajiado County grassroots election.

"Notice is hereby given to all Members, Leaders, Aspirants, and Stakeholders of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party in Kajiado County that the Grassroots Elections, previously scheduled for 23rd April 2026, have been rescheduled to Saturday, 25th April 2026," read the statement in part.

Mwaura urged all eligible members to take note of the revised date and make the necessary arrangements to participate in the exercise.

"All eligible members are kindly requested to note the revised date and make arrangements to participate. We look forward to your valued participation," he added.