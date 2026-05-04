Editor's Review The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has launched investigations into a land ownership dispute in Ruai, Nairobi.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has launched investigations into a land ownership dispute in Ruai, Nairobi.

In a statement on Monday, May 4, the agency confirmed that the matter was first reported by the complainant, who raised concerns after construction activities began on land she claims to own.

"The complainant, Catherine Wanderi, initially reported the matter at DCI Ruai on April 24, 2026, stating that an unidentified individual had commenced construction on her parcel of land," the statement read.

According to DCI, detectives later visited the location and advised the complainant on the next steps required to support her claim, including recording a formal statement and submitting documents.

However, the agency claimed that the process was not completed at that time.

"Detectives visited the scene on April 28, 2026, and advised the complainant to record a formal statement and present supporting documentation. She presented herself at the station however she left without completing the process at that time," the statement added.

With matter gaining public attention after a video went viral online, the individual linked to the construction was identified and summoned by detectives.

The DCI said he recorded a statement and presented documents to support his ownership claim.

"He presented documentation, including a lease certificate, and indicated that he purchased the property in 2017 through a formal transaction facilitated by Embakasi Ranching Company. He has since been directed to halt all construction activities pending the conclusion of investigations," the statement noted.

File image of DCI headquarters

According to the agency, the complainant has since returned to the station and complied with the earlier request to formally record her statement and submit supporting documents related to the land.

"The complainant has also today, May 4, 2026, presented herself at DCI Ruai and recorded her statement, alongside submitting supporting documents, including a share certificate from Embakasi Ranching Company," the statement added.

As such, the DCI has now opened a formal inquiry file to determine the rightful owner of the disputed land and ensure a fair process for both parties involved.

"An inquiry file has been opened to establish the rightful ownership of the piece of land, and investigations are ongoing, with both parties assured of a fair, impartial, and thorough investigation," the statement concluded.

DCI has urged members of the public to allow the investigation to proceed without interference and to avoid drawing conclusions based on unverified information shared online.

This comes months after detectives from the DCI’s Land Fraud Investigations Unit (LFIU) arrested a suspect in connection with acquiring a Ksh200 million piece of land in Karen fraudulently.

In a statement on Monday, December 8, 2025, DCI said the suspect forged a title deed and a transfer of land document to acquire the land unlawfully.

"The suspect allegedly forged a deed of gift and a transfer of land document to unlawfully acquire a parcel of land in the upscale area of Karen, valued at Ksh200 million," read the statement in part.

The case came to light when a complainant reported that she had purchased the land from the rightful owner, who had since passed away.

According to the DCI, the deceased owner had been bequeathed the said land by her late mother.

DCI detectives then launched investigations, which revealed that the suspect, identified as Benick Otieno Okombo, had crafted false documents purporting ownership of the land to be a gift from the deceased owner.

"The meticulous inquiry collected the necessary evidence, which was then submitted to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution. After an independent review, the ODPP supported the investigators' findings and approved charges of forgery and the utterance of false documents against the suspect," DCI stated.

The sleuths launched a manhunt for Okombo, leading to his arrest at Bruce House in Nairobi.