Editor's Review CS Wahome opined that Kang'ata's hypocrisy was finally catching up with him.

Lands Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome, on Monday, May 4, hit out at Murang'a Governor Irungu Kang'ata following his announcement to leave the UDA party.

CS Wahome claimed that Kang'ata did not just leave the party, but had been absent for a while and that his exit was inevitable.

She further questioned why the Governor had resorted to dramatising his exit by calling for a press conference.

"In less than 24 hours, you have made three media appearances, maybe more. You have not left. You have been absent. So save us the drama and see you ahead," Wahome stated.

The Lands Boss argued that Kang'ata only announced his divorce from the ruling party after he was left exposed.

A file photo of Murang'a Governor Irungu Kang'ata



"You have panicked because you have been exposed. Someone called it hypocrisy catching up with you," she reiterated.

Earlier, former Caninet Secretary Moses Kuria called out Kang'ata for being fifty-fifty about his true political stand. He accused the Murang'a governor of lying to Kenyans about his next political venture.

Kuria claimed that the County Chief would eventually join the DCP party led by former Deputy President, Rigathi Gachagua.

"He has been threatened, and he has succumbed. Gachagua has gone on record saying that if Kang'ata does not move to DCP, then the former Water PS would be given the ticket," Kuria stated.

The ex-Presidential advisor wondered how Kang'ata easily folded to the threat, yet he had a reputable development record, which would guarantee him re-election regardless of the party he vied in.

Kang'ata explained that his departure from UDA did not mean that he had bad blood with President William Ruto, whom he termed a personal friend.

He explained that he merely differed from him politically, specifically, how the UDA Party Leader handled the politics of the Mount Kenya region.