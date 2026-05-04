Editor's Review The Kenya Meteorological Department has warned that rainfall is expected to persist across several parts of the country in its latest weather outlook.

The Kenya Meteorological Department has warned that rainfall is expected to persist across several parts of the country in its latest weather outlook.

In an update issued on Monday, May 4, the agency said that rains will continue in the Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, the Rift Valley, as well as parts of the Coast, Southeastern Lowlands, Northwestern and Northeastern Kenya.

According to the forecast, some of these regions are likely to experience heavy rainfall events, particularly in the Highlands, the Lake Victoria Basin, the Rift Valley and coastal areas.

The department cautioned that these downpours could lead to localized flooding and hazardous conditions.

The weather agency has urged residents in affected areas to remain vigilant and take precautionary measures to minimize risks associated with the ongoing rains.

Among the key safety advisories issued, members of the public have been warned against walking or driving through moving water, noting that even shallow floods can be dangerous.

File image of Kenya Met headquarters

Additionally, residents have been advised not to shelter under trees or near grilled windows during storms due to the risk of lightning strikes.

The department also emphasized the need for extra caution in landslide-prone and low-lying areas, where the risk of disasters is heightened during periods of heavy rainfall.

This comes days after the Kenya Met released its May 2026 weather outlook, projecting a mix of rainfall patterns across the country.

The forecast released on Friday, May 1, indicated that much of the country will record near-average rainfall, although parts of Northeastern Kenya could see above-average levels.

Meanwhile, the Southeastern lowlands and sections of the same northeastern region are likely to receive below-average rainfall.

The agency notes that rainfall is expected to intensify during the first week of May due to the influence of the Madden-Julian Oscillation, which is predicted to be in a favourable phase.

This could extend into the second week in some areas before a general reduction in rainfall is observed in the latter half of the month.

In the Highlands West of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, and the Rift Valley counties, including Nandi, Kakamega, Uasin-Gishu, Kisumu, and Narok, rainfall is projected to be near-average, with heavy downpours expected in the first half of May.

Similar conditions are forecast for northwestern counties such as Turkana and Samburu.

The Highlands East of the Rift Valley, including Nairobi, Nyeri, and Kiambu, are also likely to receive near-average rainfall, although eastern parts of Meru, Tharaka-Nithi, and Embu may record slightly lower levels.

In Northeastern Kenya, Mandera and northern parts of Wajir and Marsabit could experience above-average rainfall, while other areas register lower totals.

In contrast, the Southeastern lowlands, covering Machakos, Kitui, Makueni, and Kajiado, are expected to receive near-average to below-average rainfall, except in parts of western Kajiado.

The Coastal region, including Mombasa and Kilifi, is forecast to record near-average rainfall with occasional heavy showers early in the month.