Editor's Review The Kenya High Commission Pretoria has issued a notice to Kenyans residing in South Africa urging them to remain cautious following recent unrest.

The Kenyan High Commission in Pretoria has issued a notice to Kenyans residing in South Africa, urging them to remain cautious following recent unrest.

In a statement on Monday, May 4, the commission warned Kenyans about the current situation and the risks posed by the reported incidents targeting foreigners.

"The Kenya High Commission in Pretoria wishes to advise all Kenyan nationals residing in the Republic of South Africa to exercise caution and remain vigilant in light of recent demonstrations and isolated incidents reported in some parts of the Republic of South Africa affecting foreign nationals," the statement read.

The mission outlined precautionary measures that Kenyan nationals should take to stay safe during the ongoing demonstrations, including avoiding affected areas and complying with local authorities.

"Kenyan nationals are urged to avoid, as far as possible, areas where protests or demonstrations may be taking place, and to remain attentive to guidance issued by local authorities. They are further encouraged to carry valid identification and relevant documentation at all times," the statement added.

The commission explained what Kenyans should do in case they encounter emergencies, noting the need to report incidents and seek assistance from relevant authorities and the mission.

"In the event of any incident or emergency, Kenyan nationals are advised to report the same to the South African Police Service and to inform the Kenya High Commission in Pretoria for appropriate assistance," the statement concluded.

File image of the Kenya High Commission, Pretoria

Elsewhere, the World Health Organization (WHO) has raised concern over a hantavirus outbreak linked to a cruise vessel sailing in the Atlantic Ocean.

In a statement on Monday, May 4, the health agency said one person is currently receiving treatment in intensive care in South Africa.

Meanwhile, WHO noted that of the one confirmed case and five suspected cases, three people have died.

"WHO is aware of and supporting a public health event involving a cruise vessel sailing in the Atlantic Ocean. To date, one case of hantavirus infection has been laboratory confirmed, and there are five additional suspected cases. Of the six affected individuals, three have died, and one is currently in intensive care in South Africa," the statement read.

WHO said medical teams are carrying out laboratory and epidemiological investigations to establish more details about the outbreak.

"Detailed investigations are ongoing, including further laboratory testing and epidemiological investigations. Medical care and support are being provided to passengers and crew. Sequencing of the virus is also ongoing," the statement added.

WHO noted that hantavirus infections are commonly associated with environmental exposure, particularly contact with infected rodents or their waste.

Although uncommon, the agency said the virus can, in rare cases, spread between people and may cause serious respiratory complications.

"Hantavirus infections are typically linked to environmental exposure (exposure to infected rodents’ urine or faeces). While rare, hantavirus may spread between people, and can lead to severe respiratory illness and requires careful patient monitoring, support and response," the statement further read.

WHO said it is now working with member states and the ship’s operators to coordinate medical evacuations for two symptomatic passengers, while public health teams continue assessing the risk to those remaining on board.

"WHO is facilitating coordination between Member States and the Ship’s operators for medical evacuation of two symptomatic passengers, as well as full public health risk assessment and support to the remaining passengers on board. WHO is grateful for the rapid actions and coordination," the statement concluded.