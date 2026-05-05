Editor's Review Kilifi Governor Gideon Mung'aro has ordered a manhunt for those responsible for the killing of a seven-year-old girl in Tezo Ward.

Kilifi Governor Gideon Mung'aro has ordered a manhunt for those responsible for the killing of a seven-year-old girl in Tezo Ward.

In a statement on Monday, May 4, Mung'aro shed light on the incident, terming it a barbaric act and a wake-up call for the county to confront such crimes.

"I am filled with profound grief and outrage following the devastating death of a seven-year-old Grade Two pupil from Kwa Nzai, Tezo Ward.

"This is a heinous, barbaric act that defies the very fabric of a civilized society. I unequivocally condemn this evil crime against an innocent child; it is a turning point for Kilifi, and it must end now," he said.

Mung'aro issued a firm directive to security agencies, calling for swift and thorough action to ensure justice is served.

"I am issuing an immediate directive to our security agencies: pursue the perpetrators relentlessly. Leave no stone unturned. Every lead must be exhausted to ensure those responsible face the full force of the law," he added.

Mung'aro also addressed residents, particularly men, urging them to take responsibility in protecting children and rejecting all forms of violence within the community.

"To the men of Kilifi County: it is time to rise as protectors, not predators. Our true strength is measured by how fiercely we safeguard the dignity and future of our daughters.

"We must confront and reject every form of violence within our ranks. I urge every resident to remain vigilant; silence and indifference only embolden the wicked. If you see something, say something," he further said.

Mung'aro highlighted the broader issue of gender-based violence, calling for collective action from all stakeholders to end the vice.

"This horrific incident is a painful reminder that Gender-Based Violence remains a grave threat. Our County maintains a zero-tolerance stance, and I call upon religious leaders, elders, and all stakeholders to unite our voices to end this scourge," he concluded.

File image of Gideon Mung'aro

This comes days after the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) confirmed the arrest of the main suspect in the murder of 11-year-old Glorious Kaiza Maore.

In a statement on Friday, May 1, DCI stated that the child was first reported missing on March 15, 2026, after she failed to return home from a church-related activity.

"The minor was reported missing on March 15, 2026, after failing to return home from Sunday school practice, a disappearance that would later unravel into a chilling tale of cruelty," the statement read.

According to the agency, the search took a dark turn when the child’s body was discovered in Manyani area, hidden inside a sack.

"Days later, in Manyani area, a horrifying discovery was made when children playing nearby stumbled upon a sack with a human hand protruding from it.

"Police officers were alerted, and upon inspection, the lifeless body of the young girl was found inside, bound with a rope in a calculated attempt to conceal the crime," the statement added.

DCI said a postmortem conducted at Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital confirmed that the young girl had been defiled before being strangled to death.

The agency further explained that detectives quickly launched investigations and identified the main suspect, who had fled and attempted to destroy evidence at his residence.

"Detectives from Kisauni immediately launched investigations, piecing together crucial leads that pointed to Anthony Juma, aka Kipara, as the prime suspect.

"However, the suspect had fled, leaving behind an abandoned house where partially burnt clothes and beddings were recovered, evidence of a failed attempt to destroy crucial exhibits," the statement continued.

DCI detailed how a manhunt was conducted, leading to the suspect’s arrest and subsequent arraignment in court as investigations continued.

"A manhunt ensued, and on April 12, 2026, the suspect was finally arrested, marking a significant breakthrough in the case. He was subsequently arraigned at the Shanzu Law Courts under a miscellaneous application, where detectives sought custodial orders to allow for completion of investigations," the statement further read.

DCI confirmed that the suspect is a Tanzanian national who had been operating locally without formal identification and remains in custody as the case progresses.

"The suspect, who is a Tanzanian national who operates locally as a garbage collector without formal identification, remains in custody as investigations continue, with the matter coming up for mention on May 4th May, 2026," the statement concluded.