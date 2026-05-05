Editor's Review KeNHA has announced the reopening of the Iten-Kabarnet Road days after traffic was disrupted by a landslide.

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has announced the reopening of the Iten-Kabarnet Road days after traffic was disrupted by a landslide.

In a statement on Tuesday, May 5, KeNHA confirmed that normal traffic flow has since resumed on the busy road.

"The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) wishes to notify motorists and the public that traffic flow along the Iten - Kabarnet Road near Kolol has been restored," the statement read.

KeNHA explained that the closure had been caused by adverse weather conditions that have continued to affect several parts of the country.

"This follows earlier disruption caused by a landslide resulting from ongoing heavy rainfall across the country, which had blocked the affected road section," the statement added.

KeNHA also urged drivers using the route to remain vigilant as conditions continue to stabilise.

"Motorists are advised to continue exercising caution and to strictly adhere to instructions issued by police officers and traffic marshals on site to ensure their safety as conditions stabilize," the statement further read.

File image of the damaged section of the Iten-Kabarnet Road

Elsewhere, KeNHA issued a traffic advisory to motorists following damage to a section of the Ukunda-Lunga Lunga road.

In a notice on Monday, May 4, KeNHA said heavy rains had affected parts of the road near Perani Bridge, prompting repair work and a temporary traffic disruption.

"The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) wishes to notify the public and motorists of a temporary disruption of traffic along the Ukunda - Lunga Lunga (A7) Road at the approaches to Perani Bridge.

"The disruption is due to ongoing maintenance works to repair sections of the road damaged by recent heavy rainfall in the area," the notice read.

KeNHA outlined safety measures for motorists, urging them to remain cautious and follow directions from officials at the site.

"Motorists are advised to exercise caution when approaching the affected sections, comply with temporary road signage in place, and cooperate with traffic marshals and enforcement officers on site," the notice added.

Prior to that, KeNHA had announced the temporary closure of a section of the Southern Bypass.

In a statement, the authority explained that the Ole-Sereni-Bound lane had been closed off after a road accident involving a trailer.

The accident happened between the Thogoto and Dagoretti Interchanges during the early morning hours.

"KeNHA wishes to notify motorists that the Nairobi Southern Bypass (Ole Sereni bound), between Thogoto and Dagoretti Interchanges near Karinde, has been temporarily closed following a road traffic accident earlier this morning," the statement read in part.

In the video clip shared on social media, the 18-wheeler crashed on the section of the road that separates oncoming and off-ramp traffic.

The front cabin was damaged on impact; KeNHA has not confirmed whether the driver was injured in the accident, but blood was spotted on the accident scene.

A breakdown vehicle was deployed to tow the trailer from the scene as police cordoned off the area from the public.

Director General Luka Kimeli stated that motorists using the Southern Bypass will experience traffic delays along the affected section and offered an alternative route.

"Motorists who have not yet commenced their journeys are advised to consider using the Kikuyu Mutuini - Dagoretti (C63 Road) as an alternative route," the statement continued.

The authority urged motorists to cooperate with traffic marshals and enforcement officers on site as clearance efforts continue.